Bemidji football coach Bryan Stoffel resigns after six seasons

Another Minnesota high school coach has resigned, citing dissatisfaction with input from those outside the program.
Bemidji football coach Bryan Stoffel, who guided the program for six years, announced his resignation Monday, May 4, on the Bemidji high school football Facebook page.
In the post, Stoffel wrote that “ongoing personal attacks — including those affecting my family — along with a lack of support have led me to prioritize my family and step away."
Stoffel replaced longtime head coach Troy Hendricks in 2020. Bemidji had a record of 29-27 in six seasons under Stoffel but never advanced further than the section final. The Lumberjacks were 5-5 last season.
“I am grateful to the players, coaches, and supporters, and I wish the program continued success,” Stoffel wrote in the Facebook post.
Calls to Stoffel and Bemidji activities director Kristen McRae were not immediately returned.
Stoffel is the latest coach to cite personal attacks as the cause for leaving a coaching position. In March, Cloquet/Esko/Carlton girls hockey coach Kennedy Weets resigned, citing “ongoing and unresolved issues related to parental conduct.”
Coaches across the United States commonly cite long hours, low pay, burnout and tense relationships with parents as reasons many are exiting the profession, according to the National Interscholastic Athletic Administrators Association.
Comments