Bemidji football coach Bryan Stoffel resigns after six seasons

Another Minnesota high school coach has resigned, citing dissatisfaction with input from those outside the program.

Bemidji football coach Bryan Stoffel, who guided the program for six years, announced his resignation Monday, May 4, on the Bemidji high school football Facebook page.

In the post, Stoffel wrote that “ongoing personal attacks — including those affecting my family — along with a lack of support have led me to prioritize my family and step away."