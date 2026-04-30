Minneapolis Public Schools parts ways with South High’s Amy Cardarelle

South High in Minneapolis has been without its longtime activities director since March 6, when Minneapolis Public Schools removed Amy Cardarelle from the position, according to a data records request.
An MPS spokesperson confirmed to the Star Tribune on Thursday, April 30, that Cardarelle was no longer the South activities director, though no reason was given.
“MPS does not typically comment on personnel matters,” the spokesperson said.
Cardarelle could not be reached for comment, nor could the overall director of athletics for MPS, Antony Fisher.
A longtime soccer coach for South, Cardarelle worked 11 years for the district. She started at Edison before serving at South, where she helped the school replace its old, dilapidated football stadium in 2019. The school installed artificial grass, lights, aluminum bleachers, concessions, a press box and a public address system.
Cardarelle is in the Edina Athletic Booster Club’s Hall of Fame, having set a single-season school record in 1984 for goals scored in soccer with 24. She also lettered in basketball, softball and golf.
Cardarelle played college soccer at the University of Wisconsin, where was the Badgers’ third-leading scorer on their final four team in 1988.
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