10 Minnesota high school baseball teams off to surprising starts

We’re just about through the first half of the regular season, and so far there have been a number of surprising starts by teams that had struggled just a year ago. These hot starts have positioned these programs well as they head into the second half of play, with weather conditions growing more favorably and preparation for section play on the horizon.

Records and stats through Tuesday, April 28, unless stated otherwise.

Canby

2025: 4-9-1

2026: 4-1

Win percentage differential: .479

Canby flipped the script early, matching its win total from 2025 by starting the season 4-1 overall with an undefeated record in the Camden Conference. The team finished 4-9-1 season a year ago. The jump has been driven by steady work on the mound, with junior Jace Rangaard logging 18⅓ innings with 16 strikeouts and a 2.29 ERA, while junior Morgen Tol owns a sharp 19 strikeouts with two walks over 14 innings. Offensively, junior Will Abrahamson and senior Cash Antony have set the tone, both hitting .467, and the Lancers have applied constant pressure on the bases, swiping 33 bags in 36 attempts.

Bloomington Jefferson

2025: 4-16

2026: 6-3