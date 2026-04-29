10 Minnesota high school baseball teams off to surprising starts

Win percentage differential: .394
Cloquet’s jump has been anchored by one of the more up-and-coming arms in the state. Junior lefthander Bo Harriman has been lights out with a 0.00 ERA and 38 strikeouts across 21 innings, pairing that with impact at the plate (.440 batting average, .533 on-base percentage and .640 slugging percentage). Capable of reaching back for 90 mph, Harriman currently ranks 13th in Prep Baseball Minnesota’s class of 2027. With senior Adam Huls (.478 batting average, .625 on-base percentage and .652 slugging percentage) setting the tone offensively, the Lumberjacks have found a formula that’s working.
Winona Cotter
2025: 9-12
2026: 9-2
Win percentage differential: .390
Junior Donny Baures has paced the lineup, leading the club with 12 RBI and a 1.052 on-base percentage plus slugging percentage. On the mound, senior lefty Dane Guzzo, a St. John’s commit, has been the go-to starter, running a 3.00 ERA with 27 strikeouts over 16⅓ innings across four starts. Junior lefthander Vince Frisch has provided steady relief, striking out 32 over 20 innings with a 2.10 ERA. As a staff, the Ramblers have limited damage late — just 15 runs allowed in innings five through seven across 11 games, with a third of that coming in a single outing. Their formula has been simple: get ahead early and hold the line.
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