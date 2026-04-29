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10 Minnesota high school baseball teams off to surprising starts

These baseball teams across the state have made big jumps from their results last season.

Cooper Sanders, pictured during Prep Baseball's Super Sophomore Games in Kansas City in August 2025, has helped Centennial to a 7-2 record to start the season. (Prep Baseball)
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By Parker Hageman

Prep Baseball Minnesota

We’re just about through the first half of the regular season, and so far there have been a number of surprising starts by teams that had struggled just a year ago. These hot starts have positioned these programs well as they head into the second half of play, with weather conditions growing more favorably and preparation for section play on the horizon.

Records and stats through Tuesday, April 28, unless stated otherwise.

Canby

2025: 4-9-1

2026: 4-1

Win percentage differential: .479

Canby flipped the script early, matching its win total from 2025 by starting the season 4-1 overall with an undefeated record in the Camden Conference. The team finished 4-9-1 season a year ago. The jump has been driven by steady work on the mound, with junior Jace Rangaard logging 18⅓ innings with 16 strikeouts and a 2.29 ERA, while junior Morgen Tol owns a sharp 19 strikeouts with two walks over 14 innings. Offensively, junior Will Abrahamson and senior Cash Antony have set the tone, both hitting .467, and the Lancers have applied constant pressure on the bases, swiping 33 bags in 36 attempts.

Bloomington Jefferson

2025: 4-16

2026: 6-3

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Win percentage differential: .467

A year removed from a four-win season, Jefferson has already lapped that mark and looks like a different outfit. The surge starts on the mound with junior Jackson Petersen, who’s pitched up to 92.5 mph and owned a 1.75 ERA through his first three starts, while also pacing the lineup with six RBI and five extra-base hits. Senior Jaxson Haeg (Allen Community College) has been just as important, punching out 27 batters over 13 innings and holding hitters to a .149 batting average with upper-80s velocity. The Jaguars have gone from overmatched to dangerous in a hurry.

Litchfield

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2025: 7-16

2026: 9-3

Win percentage differential: .446

Litchfield has already surpassed last year’s win total, fueled by a group of multisport athletes translating production to the diamond. Senior center fielder Alex Medina has been a spark in the middle of the order, batting .463 with a .540 on-base percentage, a .829 slugging percentage and nine extra-base hits, while senior catcher Tripp McCann has matched him with a .485 batting average, .604 on-base percentage, .758 slugging percentage and a team-high 18 RBI. It’s an offense that has come alive and carried the Dragons forward.

Crosby-Ironton

2025: 7-13

2026: 6-2

Win percentage differential: .400

Crosby-Ironton has already made strides after a bottom-half conference finish, highlighted by a five-inning no-hitter from senior Keyon Wesner. He’s been the engine on both sides, leading the staff in strikeouts and ERA (0.00) while hitting .346 with 15 steals. The Rangers are trending upward behind their ace.

Cloquet

2025: 6-16

2026: 6-3

Win percentage differential: .394

Cloquet’s jump has been anchored by one of the more up-and-coming arms in the state. Junior lefthander Bo Harriman has been lights out with a 0.00 ERA and 38 strikeouts across 21 innings, pairing that with impact at the plate (.440 batting average, .533 on-base percentage and .640 slugging percentage). Capable of reaching back for 90 mph, Harriman currently ranks 13th in Prep Baseball Minnesota’s class of 2027. With senior Adam Huls (.478 batting average, .625 on-base percentage and .652 slugging percentage) setting the tone offensively, the Lumberjacks have found a formula that’s working.

Winona Cotter

2025: 9-12

2026: 9-2

Win percentage differential: .390

Junior Donny Baures has paced the lineup, leading the club with 12 RBI and a 1.052 on-base percentage plus slugging percentage. On the mound, senior lefty Dane Guzzo, a St. John’s commit, has been the go-to starter, running a 3.00 ERA with 27 strikeouts over 16⅓ innings across four starts. Junior lefthander Vince Frisch has provided steady relief, striking out 32 over 20 innings with a 2.10 ERA. As a staff, the Ramblers have limited damage late — just 15 runs allowed in innings five through seven across 11 games, with a third of that coming in a single outing. Their formula has been simple: get ahead early and hold the line.

Centennial

2025: 11-12

2026: 7-2

Win percentage differential: .300

The Cougars’ fast start has been anchored by a strong one-two punch at the top of the rotation. Senior Tommy Meyer, a St. John’s commit, has logged a 1.69 ERA with 31 strikeouts over 20⅔ innings, while junior Jaden Anderson has been sharp in three starts with a 0.95 ERA. Offensively, they’ve been led by standout sophomore Cooper Sanders, ranked No. 3 in Minnesota’s 2028 class, who’s hitting .462 with a .562 on-base percentage, a .731 slugging percentage, five extra-base hits and a team-high nine runs scored. Senior Tripp Stensrud has been just as steady, with a .538 batting average, .647 on-base percentage and .538 slugging percentage to round out the middle of the order.

Woodbury

2025: 13-11

2026: 9-2

Win percentage differential: .277

Woodbury’s 9-2 start is built on impact at the top and consistency throughout. Senior Kai Larsen continues to be one of the state’s most productive bats at .533, while sophomore Hayden Wagner has set the tone with a .393 average and .541 on-base percentage entering the week. On the mound, senior Luke Burton (3-0, 0.69 ERA) has provided a steady front-end presence as the Royals continue to stack wins.

Dassel-Cokato

2025: 8-14

2026: 7-4

Win percentage differential: .273

Dassel-Cokato has surged behind a dynamic offensive catalyst in senior third baseman Isaac Salmen (Jamestown), who’s hitting .423 with a 1.297 on-base percentage plus slugging percentage, 13 RBI and 15 stolen bases. On the mound, senior Ryan Raisanen set the tone early with a no-hitter and has backed it with a 0.50 ERA. It’s been a well-rounded start for the Chargers.

Cambridge-Isanti

2025: 9-13

2026: 4-2

Win percentage differential: .258

The Bluejackets won just five conference games last year and have pocketed four so far this year. Leading the team are two-way juniors Blake Wotachek and Tayton Westphal. Wotachek is 2-1 with 29 strikeouts in 18 innings. He’s also hitting .400 with a pair of extra-base hits in 18 plate appearances. Westphal is hitting .450 with four extra-base hits and five stolen bases. He’s worked 11 innings and posted a 3.82 ERA.

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This article is part of a partnership between Prep Baseball Minnesota and the Minnesota Star Tribune’s Strib Varsity. Please read more about this partnership here.

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Parker Hageman

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