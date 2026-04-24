Throwing breaking balls: Here are the baseball pitchers who do it best

Connor Finn remembers first learning how to throw a breaking ball.

He was in ninth grade and he and some baseball buddies were huddled around the father of one of the friends. He showed them how to throw a cutter, or cut fastball.

“I still use that same grip when I throw my fastball,” said Finn, now a senior lefthander at Mahtomedi with a four-seamer that’s been clocked as high as 95.6 mph. “I don’t use the cutter anymore, but I still remember when I first threw it. Now I mostly use two different sliders.”

Finn is not alone in his reliance on more sophisticated pitches.

Mahtomedi pitcher Connor Finn (Provided/Beth Donahue)

There’s also Andrew Gette of Mounds View, a righthander and the 2025 Strib Varsity All-Minnesota Baseball Player of the Year. At 6-5, 215 pounds, Gette’s slider is “so effective because it mirrors his 93 miles per hour fastball,” said Parker Hageman of Prep Baseball Minnesota, an amateur baseball scouting and ranking service. Hageman was a former pitching coach at Chanhassen among the many baseball caps he’s worn.

“His fastball moves 14 inches into righthanded batters and his slider moves 14 inches away from them. Hitters will have to cover 28 inches of east [to] west real estate,” Hageman added.

Gette is signed to play at the University of Miami.

Chaska’s Parker Killian, who has signed with the Gophers, has been dealing with a forearm injury, but the righthanded pitcher’s throws come in hard and fast at 86.2 mph, yet still have deceptive break.