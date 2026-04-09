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Five recruits on the rise in Minnesota high school baseball

Prep Baseball Minnesota state director Andy Judkins shares five names to know as the baseball season begins.

Zumbrota-Mazeppa senior Hudson Ohm, a Gophers commit, is one baseball recruit in the state whose stock is rising. (Prep Baseball)
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By Andy Judkins

Prep Baseball Minnesota

Every spring, there’s a handful of players who start to separate, where the tools, performance and trajectory all begin to align. This group fits that mold.

Built off our showcase looks across the winter and early spring, these are five of the top high school baseball risers in Minnesota, with impact bats and arms in the 2026 and 2027 classes, plus an early name to know in 2028. It’s a mix of present production and long-term upside, and these are recruits you’re going to hear a lot about as the season gets rolling.

Cherry senior and Gophers commit Noah Asuma has a proven track record of loud production. (Prep Baseball)

Noah Asuma, Cherry

Class of 2026, Minnesota commit

Asuma is a lean, athletic middle infielder with real twitch and multisport upside (his brother Isaac plays basketball for the Gophers, and Noah helped Cherry to its fifth straight basketball state tournament appearance). A righthanded hitter with a proven track record of loud production, he bats north of .500 with gap impact and run-driving ability. Asuma is reliable up the middle with clean actions and adds value on the bases with instincts and speed. (He ripped off a 6.7-second 60-yard dash at the Upper Midwest ProCase in February).

Hudson Ohm, Zumbrota-Mazeppa

Class of 2026, Minnesota commit

The physical 6-2 righthander has one of the state’s top arms. Ohm has a fastball up to 93.9 mph with swing-and-miss traits, paired with a sharp, late-breaking curveball that serves as a true out pitch. The changeup has developed nicely, catching national attention in front of pro scouts at the Super 60 event in Chicago. The stuff is impressive, but he has got an assassin’s demeanor on the mound, as if he’s going to take souls. He’s a dangerous player in the most complimentary way possible.

Rosemount junior Jacob Michel has made significant leaps in his metrics each year. (Prep Baseball)

Jacob Michel, Rosemount

Class of 2027, Oregon commit

Michel has been on an upward trajectory, making significant leaps in his metrics each year. The lefthanded-hitting infielder has a consistent, high-level hit tool that has shown 100-plus-mph exit velocity. He controls the barrel, produces at a high clip and shows developing gap power. A steady defender up the middle with the actions and reliability to stick, Michel will also hop on the mound and provide the Irish with solid pitching to boot.

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Wayzata junior Alexander Kakach has tons of spin that should generate a lot of swings and misses. (Prep Baseball)

Alexander Kakach, Wayzata

Class of 2027, Creighton commit

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Kakach is a righthander trending up. His fastball is now into the low-90s, touching 92.9 mph with life, complemented by a developing low-80s slider and a usable changeup. He has tons of spin that should generate a lot of swings and misses. Kakach has an athletic build and whippy arm, with room for more velocity.

Edina sophomore Lincoln Page impacts the game in the outfield, on the mound and around the infield. (Prep Baseball)

Lincoln Page, Edina

Class of 2028, uncommitted

Page was on varsity with the Hornets as a freshman playing an impact role. He is a high-upside athlete with strength and athleticism and can play multiple positions. He has a 6.64-second 60-yard dash and an above-average arm, impacting the game in the outfield, on the mound and around the infield. His fastball goes up to 89 mph with offensive power still developing.

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This article is part of a partnership between Prep Baseball Minnesota and the Minnesota Star Tribune’s Strib Varsity. Please read more about this partnership here.

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Andy Judkins

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