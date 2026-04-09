Five recruits on the rise in Minnesota high school baseball

Every spring, there’s a handful of players who start to separate, where the tools, performance and trajectory all begin to align. This group fits that mold.

Built off our showcase looks across the winter and early spring, these are five of the top high school baseball risers in Minnesota, with impact bats and arms in the 2026 and 2027 classes, plus an early name to know in 2028. It’s a mix of present production and long-term upside, and these are recruits you’re going to hear a lot about as the season gets rolling.

Cherry senior and Gophers commit Noah Asuma has a proven track record of loud production. (Prep Baseball)

Class of 2026, Minnesota commit

Asuma is a lean, athletic middle infielder with real twitch and multisport upside (his brother Isaac plays basketball for the Gophers, and Noah helped Cherry to its fifth straight basketball state tournament appearance). A righthanded hitter with a proven track record of loud production, he bats north of .500 with gap impact and run-driving ability. Asuma is reliable up the middle with clean actions and adds value on the bases with instincts and speed. (He ripped off a 6.7-second 60-yard dash at the Upper Midwest ProCase in February).

Class of 2026, Minnesota commit

The physical 6-2 righthander has one of the state’s top arms. Ohm has a fastball up to 93.9 mph with swing-and-miss traits, paired with a sharp, late-breaking curveball that serves as a true out pitch. The changeup has developed nicely, catching national attention in front of pro scouts at the Super 60 event in Chicago. The stuff is impressive, but he has got an assassin’s demeanor on the mound, as if he’s going to take souls. He’s a dangerous player in the most complimentary way possible.

Rosemount junior Jacob Michel has made significant leaps in his metrics each year. (Prep Baseball)

Class of 2027, Oregon commit

Michel has been on an upward trajectory, making significant leaps in his metrics each year. The lefthanded-hitting infielder has a consistent, high-level hit tool that has shown 100-plus-mph exit velocity. He controls the barrel, produces at a high clip and shows developing gap power. A steady defender up the middle with the actions and reliability to stick, Michel will also hop on the mound and provide the Irish with solid pitching to boot.