Minnesota Top 25: Statewide baseball rankings from Prep Baseball Minnesota

This Minnesota Top 25, the first of the season, is part of a partnership between Prep Baseball Minnesota and Strib Varsity. Each week this season, these rankings will be published on Strib Varsity’s Baseball Hub. The rankings are compiled by the Prep Baseball Minnesota staff and are based on consultations with coaches and others across the state.

Minnesota Top 25

Teams are in Class 4A unless noted otherwise.

1. Cretin-Derham Hall (0-0)

The reigning Class 4A champions turn the page in 2026, moving on from a veteran core that defined last spring and into something younger, hungrier and somewhat unproven. The Raiders will have holes to fill, no way around it, but the talent pipeline is real. Now it’s about how quickly that next wave grows up, because if it happens fast, this group has a chance to be dangerous sooner than later.

2. Minnetonka (0-0)

Minnetonka opens 2026 at No. 2, and it starts where it usually does with teams built to win in June: strength up the middle. Garrett Wheeler and Carter Storts give the Skippers stability and edge, Jacob Musgjerd adds impact from the corners, and Daschle Duwe fronts a pitching staff that can carry its weight. It’s a roster without many holes and a program that knows how to navigate a season, which is why Minnetonka looks every bit like a team that could be playing its best baseball when it matters most.

3. Farmington (0-0)

Farmington lost eight to the college ranks and didn’t flinch. Eight more committed players step in, the kind of churn that speaks to the health of the program. Two front-line arms return, the pitching depth is real, and a lineup anchored by pieces from a third-place state finish brings both experience and expectation. This is a roster built to absorb losses and keep moving, which is why Farmington opens the year squarely in the title conversation.