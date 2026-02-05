He brought Edina a state football title. Then he laced up his skates.

On the same Friday night when Chase Bjorgaard led Edina to its first state football title in 47 years with a Prep Bowl-record six total touchdowns — with 320 yards rushing on 31 carries — his absence was felt in the net at Plymouth Ice Center.

The Hornets ended their football season Nov. 21 with a 42-35 victory over Moorhead but started their hockey season with a 6-3 loss to the Spuds, the defending state champions. It wasn’t until a week later that Bjorgaard strapped on his goalie pads and mentally turned on “hockey mode.”

With the boys hockey state tournament a month away, the three-sport athlete has hockey fever — something he won’t fully let subside until spring ball comes around in March.

“Baseball and football, you don’t always have the ball, offense isn’t always on the field, you’re not always up to the plate,” said the senior running back, outfielder and goaltender at Edina High following his 51-save performance against rival Minnetonka in a 3-3 tie Jan. 29. “In terms of hockey, I’m always focused.”

Bjorgaard spent his November alternating between leading the state in carries in the Class 6A state football playoffs and slowly reintroducing his land legs to ice.

Unlike his teammates, when Bjorgaard sliced into Braemar Arena’s sheet of ice in the fall, it was his first time skating since losing to Moorhead in the Class 2A boys hockey state semifinals the previous season. He doesn’t play club hockey, and he didn’t choose junior hockey over high school.

Instead, Bjorgaard went the old-school student-athlete route: Three sports are better than one.

“My family never really played hockey,” he explained as he sat on a bench hugging the visiting team’s locker room corridor at Pagel Activity Center. “I just decided to pick it up after watching a Wild game.”