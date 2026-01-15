FARIBAULT, MINN. - The gatekeeper behind Minnesota’s most exclusive and expensive hockey program is a man of few words. That is, until he steps foot on Shattuck-St. Mary’s ice.

“Game 7. Ninety seconds left,” Tom Ward says, his voice carrying across one of the school’s two National Hockey League-sized sheets of ice, punctuated by the shrill screech of his whistle. “What are you gonna do?”

But the 22 high school boys on skates aren’t racing against the clock in a playoff game. Instead, it’s a typical Wednesday afternoon practice in early January.

Ward, the director of boys hockey at the nation’s premier private hockey boarding school, is preparing his pupils for what could be a reality for several: the NHL.

For most of the past quarter century, he’s been in charge of handpicking hockey’s next all-stars, some years choosing as few as 10 players from a 1,000-plus applicant pool. Ahead of the 2025-26 season alone, he received 1,400 applications, some from families with players as young as 9 years old, to fill 35 roster slots.

Ward decides who gets to wear the Shattuck crest on their jersey. If the school’s history book-worthy names have anything to say about it, he’s good at his job.

“Taylor Chorney, Patrick Eaves, Erik Haula, Zach Parise, Drew Stafford, Nathan MacKinnon…” Ward reads off the NHL alumni wall, stopping at Sidney Crosby’s portrait. “There’s Sid.”

Ward saw something in each one of them.