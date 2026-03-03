Skip to main content
2026 All-Minnesota Boys Hockey Player of the Year: Hibbing/Chisholm’s Tate Swanson

Strib Varsity

The senior forward has led the Bluejackets back to the state tournament after a heartbreaking loss in 2025.

Hibbing/Chisholm senior forward Tate Swanson is the 2026 Strib Varsity All-Minnesota Boys Hockey Player of the Year. He poses for a picture at the Memorial Building Arena in Hibbing, Minn., on Feb. 26. (Erica Dischino/For the Minnesota Star Tribune)
By Jim Paulsen

The Minnesota Star Tribune

The sour taste has lingered for an entire year. Good thing, too. It’s always there, driving Tate Swanson.

There was always only one way the Hibbing/Chisholm senior forward could cleanse his palate. That’s by leading the Bluejackets to the one thing they have lacked for more than 50 years: a boys hockey state championship.

Hibbing/Chisholm was the No. 1 seed in the Class 1A boys hockey state tournament in 2025. Expectations were high. Fans were excited about the possibilities of Hibbing’s first state title since 1973.

Then eventual champion East Grand Forks stuck a fork in their dreams, rallying from a three-goal deficit for a 7-5 semifinal victory.

“It was heartbreaking,” said Swanson, the team’s scoring leader and heart and soul. “It took a toll on everyone.”

But we’re not here to rehash past disappointments. Rather, we’re here to unpack the role of Swanson, this year’s All-Minnesota Boys Hockey Player of the Year, in leading Hibbing/Chisholm back to the 2026 state tournament.

It’s all been about retribution.

“When we were down, the community picked us up,” said Swanson, who wears the “C” on his chest as more than a captain. To him, it’s a badge of civic pride. “They had our backs. I’m proud to represent Hibbing.”

Throughout the summer, Swanson made it his goal to reinvigorate team pride.

“We would be in the weight room together, and I saw that we were all still having fun,” Swanson said. “We didn’t sulk. We were determined to get a little revenge for ourselves.”

With Tate and his brother Cole leading the way, Hibbing/Chisholm made it its mission to get back to St. Paul. Tate, always the playmaker, is second on the team with 27 goals and is the runaway leader in assists with 41.

“Tate has been such a leader,” Hibbing/Chisholm coach Aaron Jamnick said. “He hasn’t missed a day of practice in three years. He’s a great teammate, he’s humble, and he sets a great example for the other players. He supports them and is always there to pick them up if they need it.”

The way Swanson sees it, it’s a way to give back to his hometown.

“I always want to do my best representing Hibbing. It’s every little kid’s dream to play for Hibbing,” he said. “I’ve wanted to play Hibbing hockey since I was 5 years old and watching [former Hibbing star] Adam Johnson play. I wanted to be just like him.”

Blessed with strong hockey sense, Swanson is the type of player who makes others around him better. He sees the ice better than most and knows instinctively where to go with the puck.

“I just want to make the best play I can,” Swanson said without a shred of ego.

The preseason dream of getting back to the state tournament became a reality when Hibbing/Chisholm defeated Cloquet/Esko/Carlton 3-2 in overtime in the Class 1A, Section 7 final.

Comments