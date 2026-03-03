The sour taste has lingered for an entire year. Good thing, too. It’s always there, driving Tate Swanson.

There was always only one way the Hibbing/Chisholm senior forward could cleanse his palate. That’s by leading the Bluejackets to the one thing they have lacked for more than 50 years: a boys hockey state championship.

Hibbing/Chisholm was the No. 1 seed in the Class 1A boys hockey state tournament in 2025. Expectations were high. Fans were excited about the possibilities of Hibbing’s first state title since 1973.

Then eventual champion East Grand Forks stuck a fork in their dreams, rallying from a three-goal deficit for a 7-5 semifinal victory.

“It was heartbreaking,” said Swanson, the team’s scoring leader and heart and soul. “It took a toll on everyone.”

But we’re not here to rehash past disappointments. Rather, we’re here to unpack the role of Swanson, this year’s All-Minnesota Boys Hockey Player of the Year, in leading Hibbing/Chisholm back to the 2026 state tournament.

It’s all been about retribution.

“When we were down, the community picked us up,” said Swanson, who wears the “C” on his chest as more than a captain. To him, it’s a badge of civic pride. “They had our backs. I’m proud to represent Hibbing.”