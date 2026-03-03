Meet the 2026 Strib Varsity All-Minnesota boys hockey team

There’s no tradition quite like the boys hockey state tournament. It’s where some of the most talented players converge for a mention in Minnesota hockey history. It’s where future NHL stars have found the back of the net in the moments that matter most. And it’s where time seems to stop, from ′80s mullets in 2026 to Edina’s ever-present appearance.

But not all of the best players in Minnesota made it to St. Paul. Strib Varsity compiled a list of 25 standout hockey players who made the case — whether through stats or input from coaches — for an All-Minnesota roster spot.

From the two players who kept trading state top-scoring status — hailing from opposite ends of Minnesota — to junior hockey talent who returned for another shot at a trophy case decoration, here are the stick-handling stars who stood out (listed in alphabetical order).

Clockwise from top left: Tyler Bacon, Rogers; Cole Bumgarner, Rogers; Cole Braunshausen, St. Thomas Academy; Tyden Bergeson, Moorhead; Danny Browning, Minnetonka. (Star Tribune staff/The Minnesota Star Tribune)

Tyler Bacon

Rogers senior goaltender

Bacon has been good since his under-14 days, playing with the Des Moines Buccaneers youth program. But the athletic goalie really shined this year. His senior season concluded with a 1.73 goals-against average, an enviable stat that rivals the state’s leading goalies, and a .922 save percentage. His 21 wins this season are just shy of state leader Gavin Lamphere’s 23.

Tyden Bergeson

Moorhead senior forward

Moorhead’s senior captain and Mr. Hockey finalist has come a long way from the 6-year-old learning to skate for hours on end on his neighborhood outdoor rink with chain-link nets. But one thing has remained the same: He’s just as hooked on hockey as ever. The Spuds forward returned home from the Madison Capitols with the goal of winning back-to-back Class 2A state titles. His lefthanded shot — producing 27 goals and 48 assists — may just be the thing to get Moorhead across the finish line before Bergeson heads to Augustana.

Cole Braunshausen

St. Thomas Academy senior forward