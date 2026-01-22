Hibbing boys hockey team is expected to win the Class 1A state title amid economic downturn in Mesabi Range

HIBBING, MINN. - On a pitch-black night in early January ahead of a Friday night game against undefeated Falls High, the only visible light flickers from headlights and a truck loading up ore.

Most game nights, the Hibbing Memorial Arena holds a decent portion of the town’s population. The road to the high school ice rink from neighboring Chisholm overlooks mine pits that peak and valley like a miniature mountain range.

“This is the only building that our whole town could probably fit in,” said Benny Galli, a senior forward and captain for Hibbing. “It means a lot when it’s full.”

Hibbing-Chisholm player Hunter Gustavsson (18) enthusiatically yells out the lineup before a game at the Hibbing Memorial Arena. (Renée Jones Schneider/The Minnesota Star Tribune)

Hibbing Memorial Arena was at near-capacity for Hibbing/Chisholm's game against International Falls. (Renée Jones Schneider/The Minnesota Star Tribune)

Hockey, for as long as most can remember, is the thing to do in Hibbing on a blustery Friday evening, and it’s always been the bandage keeping the town patched together during rough economic bouts.

Today, the city’s historic status as a proud mining town is a far cry from reality: The town’s population is sagging, the school district’s $2.8 million budget shortfall is slowing enrollment and a slew of school and mine layoffs are chipping away at morale.

“People are scared,” said boys hockey head coach Aaron Jamnick, also a former Hibbing player. “Hockey is a shining light.”

In Hibbing, it’s hard to separate mining and hockey.

The two come together in a smattering of vacant storefronts where a “We support mining, mining supports us” sign shares a window with a flyer wishing Hibbing’s boys hockey team good luck at state. The town’s history museum — half hockey memorabilia, half mine figurines — is housed in the ice rink’s lobby. Outside of the locker room, as the players get ready to face off against the two top scorers in the state, a few teens toe off work boots before slipping on skates.