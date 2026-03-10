Meet the 2026 Strib Varsity All-Minnesota girls basketball team

From point guards rewriting state history to defending champions hoping to pen the next chapter of potential dynasties, the players on this year’s All-Minnesota girls basketball team left their stamps on the 2025-26 season.

In Minnesota, girls basketball talent runs deep and spreads from Kelliher to Sleepy Eye, and players take their talents to colleges from California to Kentucky to the site of this week’s state tournaments, the Gophers’ Williams Arena. So, any list of 25 impactful players will not be exhaustive, but, as always, it is a worthwhile endeavor to celebrate this year’s All-Minnesota honorees.

Strib Varsity considered team and individual success and observed games throughout the season to put together this group of All-Minnesota talent (listed in alphabetical order). This year’s team was finalized before postseason play, but statistics are updated as of section title games.

Kate Amelotte

Wayzata senior guard/forward

One of the state’s most adaptable players, Amelotte can lob a full-court outlet pass like a top guard and match up against elite forwards inside. She returned from a junior year ACL injury to lead one of the state’s top Class 4A squads with 17.6 points per game. College: Creighton

Sophia Anderson

Maple Grove senior guard

Anderson was already a key depth piece to a Crimson team that reached last year’s Class 4A title game, and in her first year as a starter, the 6-foot shooting guard has blossomed, tripling her scoring to a team-high 18.4 points per game. College: Augustana

Jaliyah Diggs

Hopkins junior guard