Meet the 2026 Strib Varsity All-Minnesota girls basketball team

Strib Varsity

Strib Varsity selected the state’s top 25 girls basketball players from the 2025-26 season across all four classifications based on statistics and impact on teams.

By Cassidy Hettesheimer

The Minnesota Star Tribune

From point guards rewriting state history to defending champions hoping to pen the next chapter of potential dynasties, the players on this year’s All-Minnesota girls basketball team left their stamps on the 2025-26 season.

In Minnesota, girls basketball talent runs deep and spreads from Kelliher to Sleepy Eye, and players take their talents to colleges from California to Kentucky to the site of this week’s state tournaments, the Gophers’ Williams Arena. So, any list of 25 impactful players will not be exhaustive, but, as always, it is a worthwhile endeavor to celebrate this year’s All-Minnesota honorees.

Strib Varsity considered team and individual success and observed games throughout the season to put together this group of All-Minnesota talent (listed in alphabetical order). This year’s team was finalized before postseason play, but statistics are updated as of section title games.

Kate Amelotte

Wayzata senior guard/forward

One of the state’s most adaptable players, Amelotte can lob a full-court outlet pass like a top guard and match up against elite forwards inside. She returned from a junior year ACL injury to lead one of the state’s top Class 4A squads with 17.6 points per game. College: Creighton

Sophia Anderson

Maple Grove senior guard

Anderson was already a key depth piece to a Crimson team that reached last year’s Class 4A title game, and in her first year as a starter, the 6-foot shooting guard has blossomed, tripling her scoring to a team-high 18.4 points per game. College: Augustana

Jaliyah Diggs

Hopkins junior guard

The Royals’ floor general digs in end to end, with high-energy defense that belies her 5-5 height and a deft finishing touch in the paint, putting up more than 17 points per game. But she’s especially effective as the point guard playmaker for the defending Class 4A champions. College: undecided

Reese Drake

Marshall senior guard

A state champ in volleyball, Drake makes her second appearance on an All-Minnesota team this school year. She is just as impressive on this sport’s court, averaging 20.3 points, 6.1 assists, 5.1 rebounds and 3.8 steals per game for one of Class 3A’s best squads. College: Southwest Minnesota State (volleyball)

Maggie Dyer

Rochester Mayo sophomore forward

Dyer’s versatility helped the Spartans put together a one-loss regular season and end a 10-year state tournament drought. She scored 18.3 points per game and was a go-to on the glass, part of a one-two punch sophomore duo with guard Amelia Mills. College: undecided

Clockwise from top left: Jaliyah Diggs,Hopkins; Reese Drake, Marshall; Kate Amelotte, Wayzata; Sophia Anderson, Maple Grove; and Maggie Dyer, Rochester Mayo. (Star Tribune staff/The Minnesota Star Tribune)

Marta Forsline

Mesabi East senior forward

The 6-3 forward played like a giant for the Giants. She could control games inside and out, averaging 31.8 points, 13.7 rebounds, 4.2 assists and 2.0 blocks per game, helping Mesabi East to 22 victories. College: University of California Davis

Maddyn Greenway

Providence Academy senior guard

The explosive point guard’s in-state domination has earned national recognition, including McDonald’s All-America honors and a spot on the Naismith Player of the Year short list. With 36.2 points and 9.2 assists per game, and career records in both, she’s the Strib Varsity All-Minnesota Player of the Year. College: Kentucky

Kate Holmquist

Maple Grove senior guard

Holmquist was a key leader for the Crimson as the only returning starter from last year’s Class 4A state runner-up squad. The 5-7 guard is a tenacious lockdown defender who also bagged 17.9 points per game to help Maple Grove return to state. College: Montana

Cail Jahnke

St. Michael-Albertville senior guard

Against some of the state’s toughest Lake Conference competition, Jahnke led the Knights in scoring with 20.3 points per game. The 6-2 combo guard also broke a 25-year-old school rebounding record, surpassing the mark of 811 career boards. College: Colorado

Brielle Janssen

MACCRAY senior forward

Janssen wrapped up an accomplished career with the Wolverines by putting together a stellar senior campaign, averaging 30.9 points, 9.5 rebounds, 5.0 assists and 5.2 steals per game. She will fit right in with one of the country’s best Division II programs. College: Minnesota State Mankato

Clockwise from top left: Maddyn Greenway, Providence Academy; Cail Janhke, St. Michael-Albertville; Brielle Janssen, MACCRAY; Marta Forsline, Mesabi East; and Kate Holmquist, Maple Grove. (Star Tribune staff/The Minnesota Star Tribune)

Chloe Johnson

Duluth Marshall sophomore guard

The polished point guard’s ability to impact every level of the game — averaging 31.3 points, 11.3 rebounds, 5.1 assists and 4.2 steals — makes her one of the country’s most coveted recruits in her class and the motor of a Hilltoppers team returning to Class 2A state for the first time since 2021. College: undecided

Morgan Mathiowetz

Sleepy Eye St. Mary’s junior guard

Mathiowetz has cemented her place among the state’s best shooters, surpassing 3,000 career points and averaging 33.8 per game for the state-bound Class 1A team. Mathiowetz nets a reported 41.7% of her shots from three-point range and also led her team with 7.0 rebounds and 6.7 assists per game. College: North Dakota State

Logan Miller

Andover sophomore forward

The 6-4 power forward is one of the most dominant post players in the state and spent her sophomore season rewriting the Huskies record books to the tune of 23.5 points, 15.1 rebounds, 3.2 blocks and 1.8 steals per game. Her 91 blocks were good for third best in the state. College: undecided

Mya Moore

Orono senior guard

The Spartans’ savvy scorer, Moore put up not one but two 50-point games against top 25 conference foes to help Orono win the Metro West Conference title. Moore averaged 26.8 points per game, along with 4.6 boards and 3.7 assists. College: Creighton

Vienna Murray

East Ridge senior guard

Murray kicked off the fall by committing to the Sooners, then turned to making history with the Raptors, helping East Ridge to its first state tournament. The 6-1 shooting guard scored 22.7 points per game in addition to grabbing 6.3 rebounds and 2.4 steals. College: Oklahoma

Clockwise from top left: Vienna Murray, East Ridge; Logan Miller, Andover; Chloe Johnson, Duluth Marshall; Morgan Mathiowetz, Sleepy Eye St. Mary's; and Mya Moore, Orono. (Star Tribune staff/The Minnesota Star Tribune)

Callie Oakland

St. Croix Lutheran senior forward

Oakland, who said she has modeled her game after Dennis Rodman, is dominant in the paint and a double-double machine, leading the state in rebounding. She averaged 18.8 boards per game headed into her section final. Her 24.9 points per game weren’t too shabby either. College: Northern Iowa

Tori Oehrlein

Crosby-Ironton senior guard

Oehrlein was the fastest Minnesotan to reach 5,000 career points — as she was for nearly every other state scoring milestone. But scoring only scratches the surface of how the point guard put Crosby-Ironton on the map in girls basketball. Oehrlein makes quadruple-doubles look routine, averaging 37.3 points, 15.5 rebounds, 7.9 assists and 7.1 steals per game, and she will graduate with the state’s career rebounding record. College: Minnesota

Amisha Ramlall

Rosemount junior guard

A knock-down three-point shooter who can attack downhill, Ramlall averaged 20.5 points per game and swung the ball well to help a hot-shooting Irish team win its first South Suburban Conference title since 1991 and a Class 4A, Section 3 crown. College: Minnesota

Audrey Shindelar

Stewartville senior guard

Shindelar has been the go-to bucket-getter for one of Class 3A’s top teams. The combo guard put up 23 points per game to help the one-loss Tigers to a fourth consecutive state tournament appearance. College: South Dakota State

Kate Thayer

Northome/Kelliher senior guard

Leading one of Class 1A’s top teams, Thayer etched her name in Minnesota’s record books, becoming the first player in state history to surpass 1,000 career steals. She averaged 8.5 takeaways per game in addition to her 27.9 points, also hitting the 3,000-point milestone this season. College: undecided

Clockwise from top left: Audrey Shindelar, Stewartville; Tori Oehrlein, Crosby-Ironton; Amisha Ramlall, Rosemount; Kate Thayer Northome/Kelliher; and Callie Oakland, St. Croix Lutheran. (Star Tribune staff/The Minnesota Star Tribune)

Samantha Voll

Monticello senior guard

The Magic’s 5-10 do-everything point guard caps off her career as her school’s all-time leading scorer. She helped Monticello back to state in its first year in Class 4A, leading her team in points (26.0), rebounds (7.2), assists (3.7) and steals (4.5) per game. College: St. Thomas

Erma Walker

Hopkins junior forward

In the post, the 6-foot power forward provides the best of both worlds for the Royals, with a soft finishing touch and gritty physicality to dominate inside and average more than 18 points per game for the Lake Conference and Class 4A, Section 6 champs. College: undecided

Pressley Watkins

Benilde-St. Margaret’s junior guard

Watkins’ silky-smooth shooting from deep and crunch-time experience are reliable constants for a Red Knights team hoping to defend three consecutive Class 3A titles. The 6-foot combo guard led her squad in scoring, with 13.7 points per game, and has the playmaking to help facilitate a balanced offense. College: undecided

Mya Wilson

Hill-Murray junior guard

There’s a reason why Wilson is largely regarded as the top recruit in the state’s junior class. Or rather, a few reasons. For the state-bound Pioneers, the hang-tough combo guard averaged 25.1 points, 10.1 rebounds, 4.7 assists, 3.0 steals and 1.6 blocks per game, breaking the school’s scoring and rebounding records this season. College: undecided

Lanelle Wright

Minnetonka senior guard

The Skippers’ veteran skipper, Wright divvied the ball among her talented Minnetonka teammates en route to becoming the school’s all-time assists leader. The 5-9 point guard also averaged 13.6 points, including a season-high 28 points to beat Wayzata. College: Grand Canyon

Clockwise from top left: Mya Wilson, Hill-Murray; Samantha Voll, Monticello; Lanelle Wright, Minnetonka; Pressley Watkins, Benilde-St. Margaret's; and Erma Walker, Hopkins. (Star Tribune staff/The Minnesota Star Tribune)
Comments