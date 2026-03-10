2026 All-Minnesota Girls Basketball Player of the Year: Maddyn Greenway of Providence Academy

Many of Maddyn Greenway’s high school basketball feats have played out in the public eye.

As the young point guard started to pile up state championships with Providence Academy, opposing student sections, spectators eager for photos with Greenway, national recruiting experts and even USA Basketball began to take notice of what would turn into a record-breaking career, capped off by a stellar senior season.

The Kentucky commit is averaging a career-high 36.2 points, a state-high 9.2 assists, 6.9 rebounds and 6.3 steals per game for the top-seeded team in the Class 2A state tournament, chasing a fifth consecutive title. She is the all-time assists leader in girls basketball, owns the most points in a career of any player, regardless of gender, and, for the second season in a row, is the All-Minnesota Girls Basketball Player of the Year.

And yet, one of the most meaningful moments of Greenway’s senior year didn’t take place in a crowded gym.

It was an early February school day, in coach Conner Goetz’s office at Providence. The pair’s eyes were glued to a screen flashing through NBA highlights. Then, what they had been waiting for popped up on ESPN’s broadcast of “NBA Today.”

Two dozen girls basketball players, scattered across the country, had earned spots in the McDonald’s All-American Game.

Greenway’s name is etched all over Minnesota basketball history next to still-growing numbers: career scoring record (5,505), career assist record (1,304), career state tournament points (439). And there was that same name, among the 24 shown on screen.