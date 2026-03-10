2026 All-Minnesota Girls Basketball Player of the Year: Maddyn Greenway of Providence Academy

“Every day, you’re practicing against the top 12 girls in the world,” Greenway said. “Honestly, it was so competitive and so fun, and it definitely was humbling in some moments.”
By now, Greenway has grown accustomed to the eyes as they follow Providence’s push for a record fifth consecutive state title. A packed crowd “gets me going,” she said. “That’s my favorite.”
That comfort to knock down a three-pointer and silence an opponent’s rowdy gym has come with work, too, grounded by teammates, coaches and, nowadays, herself.
“There’s a lot of times, I catch myself talking to myself, literally out loud. ... I’m like, ‘Maddyn, finish high, you got it,’ or, if I’m struggling, I’m like, ‘Focus on yourself, focus on what you can control,’ ” Greenway said.
Despite how quick and high-energy Providence plays, Goetz has seen another level of calm composure from his senior point guard this year, growing as a leader even in her third season as a team captain.
In high-stress games, “she just kind of carried us, never lost her cool,” Goetz said.
