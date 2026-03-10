Skip to main content
2026 All-Minnesota Girls Basketball Player of the Year: Maddyn Greenway of Providence Academy

The Kentucky-bound senior point guard will graduate with state records in career points and assists — and, she hopes, a fifth Class 2A state title.

The Girls Basketball Player of the Year is Providence Academy's Maddyn Greenway. (Renée Jones Schneider/The Minnesota Star Tribune)
By Cassidy Hettesheimer

The Minnesota Star Tribune

Many of Maddyn Greenway’s high school basketball feats have played out in the public eye.

As the young point guard started to pile up state championships with Providence Academy, opposing student sections, spectators eager for photos with Greenway, national recruiting experts and even USA Basketball began to take notice of what would turn into a record-breaking career, capped off by a stellar senior season.

The Kentucky commit is averaging a career-high 36.2 points, a state-high 9.2 assists, 6.9 rebounds and 6.3 steals per game for the top-seeded team in the Class 2A state tournament, chasing a fifth consecutive title. She is the all-time assists leader in girls basketball, owns the most points in a career of any player, regardless of gender, and, for the second season in a row, is the All-Minnesota Girls Basketball Player of the Year.

And yet, one of the most meaningful moments of Greenway’s senior year didn’t take place in a crowded gym.

It was an early February school day, in coach Conner Goetz’s office at Providence. The pair’s eyes were glued to a screen flashing through NBA highlights. Then, what they had been waiting for popped up on ESPN’s broadcast of “NBA Today.”

Two dozen girls basketball players, scattered across the country, had earned spots in the McDonald’s All-American Game.

Greenway’s name is etched all over Minnesota basketball history next to still-growing numbers: career scoring record (5,505), career assist record (1,304), career state tournament points (439). And there was that same name, among the 24 shown on screen.

“I started crying,” said Greenway, the 11th Minnesotan girl to receive the senior recognition. Goetz said they rewound the stream “like 10 times.”

“It’s amazing to be able to have the circuits here and having such an impact on the state,” Greenway said, “but that one, for me, was just something that any high school player growing up, that’s your goal.”

The ensuing nickname that friends bestowed upon her — “McMaddyn” — is just one more sign of the national recognition for what Minnesota has known for a while. Goetz, perhaps, put it best, calling Greenway — ESPN’s No. 13-ranked recruit in the 2026 class — “the ultimate competitor.”

Greenway, at 5-feet-8, is fast, explosive but controlled, with a feathery outside touch and the ability to take over games. She hates losing, proven by a 114-14 record since she led the Lions in scoring as a seventh-grader.

“Even when I watch [film] and see myself play, I’m like, ‘I get why people wouldn’t like me.’ I hate losing so much,” Greenway said. Goetz called the typically affable Greenway’s in-game intensity her “alter ego.”

Like previous years, Greenway and the Lions have tested themselves against big-school foes, as Greenway scored at nearly the same clip (35.4 points per the game) the nine times Providence faced a Class 4A program, including half of this year’s 4A state tournament field. She scored a season-high 57 points in a win over Class 3A’s state-bound Hill-Murray.

“When you get to coach a kid like her,” Goetz said, “you’re never out of any game.”

Before moving atop the all-time scoring leaderboard with a 43-point performance in the Lions’ March 6 section title game victory, Greenway became the first Minnesotan girl to pass 1,000 career points, rebounds and assists, en route to the state’s girls basketball career assist record.

Dishing savvy passes helped two of her teammates — freshman guard Beckett Greenway (Maddyn’s sister) and junior guard Emma Millerbernd — earn All-State honors, a rare trio from the same team to receive that recognition. And their many talents, in turn, help Greenway.

Greenway was nearly tackled by an excited Beckett when Beckett had the assist on her older sister’s 5,000th point against Blake. Later in the season, Greenway would get the assist on Beckett’s 1,000th point.

“The way that we’ve helped each other’s goals is something that’s, for me, so fun to see,” Greenway said. “I couldn’t have any of my success [without them]. ... I know the work that they put in.”

Greenway has put in that work, too, going up against the best of the best while training with the U.S. under-19 team last summer before winning gold at the FIBA World Cup last July.

“Every day, you’re practicing against the top 12 girls in the world,” Greenway said. “Honestly, it was so competitive and so fun, and it definitely was humbling in some moments.”

By now, Greenway has grown accustomed to the eyes as they follow Providence’s push for a record fifth consecutive state title. A packed crowd “gets me going,” she said. “That’s my favorite.”

That comfort to knock down a three-pointer and silence an opponent’s rowdy gym has come with work, too, grounded by teammates, coaches and, nowadays, herself.

“There’s a lot of times, I catch myself talking to myself, literally out loud. ... I’m like, ‘Maddyn, finish high, you got it,’ or, if I’m struggling, I’m like, ‘Focus on yourself, focus on what you can control,’ ” Greenway said.

Despite how quick and high-energy Providence plays, Goetz has seen another level of calm composure from his senior point guard this year, growing as a leader even in her third season as a team captain.

In high-stress games, “she just kind of carried us, never lost her cool,” Goetz said.

And she has never lost sight of what’s at stake at Williams Arena this week, before she turns to college ball and goals of a pro career.

“The records will probably be broken, let’s be honest, at some point down the line. But no one can ever take away your state championships,” Greenway said. “This program has shaped me so much into who I am. So, [I’m] just really trying to enjoy this last week, basically, that I have.”

