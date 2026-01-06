Skip to main content
Tracking state’s girls basketball scoring record for Maddyn Greenway and Tori Oehrlein

The Providence Academy and Crosby-Ironton senior guards are closing in on Rebekah Dahlman’s all-time career scoring total.

Maddyn Greenway of Providence Academy and Tori Oehrlein of Crosby-Ironton are both on pace to break Rebekah Dahlman's Minnesota girls basketball career record of 5,060 points. (Minnesota Star Tribune file)
By Cassidy Hettesheimer

The Minnesota Star Tribune

To watch one history-making athlete chase a career scoring record is extraordinary. To watch two athletes do it nearly in-step is extraordinarily special.

Crosby-Ironton’s Tori Oehrlein and Providence Academy’s Maddyn Greenway are both on pace to break Minnesota’s girls basketball career scoring record by early February.

The figure to crack is 5,060 points, set by Braham’s Rebekah Dahlman in 2013.

This season, Oehrlein is averaging 32.0 points per game through 11 games played, while Greenway is averaging 30.8 points per game through nine games played, as of Monday, Jan. 5.

The pair’s current totals as of Jan. 5 are:

  • Oehrlein: 4,779 points
  • Greenway: 4,731 points

Should Oehrlein and Greenway continue scoring at their average rate this season, Oehrlein will reach Dahlman’s total on Friday, Jan. 30 against Atkin. For Greenway, that projected game lands on Friday, Feb. 6 against Hill-Murray.

Those dates are projections based on averages and may be updated as their scoring pace changes. You can view Crosby-Ironton’s schedule here and Providence Academy’s schedule here.

Records already rewritten

Both of the senior point guards’ names are already scrawled in the state record books.

Greenway is a Kentucky commit, the reigning Strib Varsity All-Minnesota Girls Basketball Player of the Year and a four-time Class 2A basketball champion. She holds the state record for assists in a career (1,113 and counting) and career points scored at the state tournament (439).

This past fall, playing soccer, Greenway even broke the state’s single-season and career goalscoring records, too.

Oehrlein, a Gophers commit and no stranger to quadruple-doubles, has claim to Minnesota’s all-time rebounding record (2,224 boards and counting) and the single-game assist record record (21). She helped Crosby-Ironton reach its first Class 2A title game last year, facing off against Providence Academy.

Related Coverage

In Minnesota, the pair are the only two girls basketball players to have reached 1,000 career points, assists and rebounds. They are also two of just four players in the 4,000-point club, alongside Dahlman and Minnehaha Academy alum Addi Mack, who is in the midst of a standout freshman season at Maryland.

When Dahlman set the existing state record, she eclipsed 3,888 career points set by eventual WNBA first-round draft pick Tayler Hill, who graduated from Minneapolis South in 2009.

Check back for updates on Oehrlein and Greenway’s scoring totals throughout the remainder of the 2025-26 girls basketball season.

