Tracking state’s girls basketball scoring record for Maddyn Greenway and Tori Oehrlein

To watch one history-making athlete chase a career scoring record is extraordinary. To watch two athletes do it nearly in-step is extraordinarily special.

Crosby-Ironton’s Tori Oehrlein and Providence Academy’s Maddyn Greenway are both on pace to break Minnesota’s girls basketball career scoring record by early February.

The figure to crack is 5,060 points, set by Braham’s Rebekah Dahlman in 2013.

This season, Oehrlein is averaging 32.0 points per game through 11 games played, while Greenway is averaging 30.8 points per game through nine games played, as of Monday, Jan. 5.

The pair’s current totals as of Jan. 5 are:

Oehrlein: 4,779 points

Greenway: 4,731 points

Should Oehrlein and Greenway continue scoring at their average rate this season, Oehrlein will reach Dahlman’s total on Friday, Jan. 30 against Atkin. For Greenway, that projected game lands on Friday, Feb. 6 against Hill-Murray.

Those dates are projections based on averages and may be updated as their scoring pace changes. You can view Crosby-Ironton’s schedule here and Providence Academy’s schedule here.

Records already rewritten

Both of the senior point guards’ names are already scrawled in the state record books.