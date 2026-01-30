Crosby-Ironton’s Tori Oehrlein becomes state’s all-time leading scorer in basketball

The Gophers commit surpassed the 5,119 career points that Anders Broman racked up while playing boys basketball for Lakeview Christian Academy from 2008 to ’13. Oehrlein did so with a 38-point performance in an 80-42 victory at Pine City, giving her a career total of 5,123 points. She passed the record with a three-pointer at the 9:07 mark of the second half.

A week after setting the career scoring record in girls basketball , she became the all-time leading scorer in Minnesota high school basketball history, boys or girls, on Thursday, Jan. 29.

She entered the game 34 points shy of the record, which is the third major milestone she has passed in as many games.

Oehrlein scored a career-high 57 points in the Rangers’ victory over Mille Lacs on Jan. 21 to crack the girls’ record — 5,060 points — set by Braham’s Rebekah Dahlman in 2013.

Five days before breaking Dahlman’s record, Oehrlein scored 50 against Ogilvie to join Dahlman and Broman as the only Minnesota high school basketball players in the 5,000-point club.

Oehrlein will continue to rack up points as Crosby-Ironton pushes for a fourth consecutive trip to the Class 2A tournament. The Rangers reached the state championship game for the first time last year but lost to Providence Academy, led by senior point guard and Kentucky commit Maddyn Greenway.

Greenway is seven points away from joining Oehrlein in the 5,000-club and will likely soon pass both Dahlman and Broman’s career totals as well.