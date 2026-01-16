Rebekah Dalman is ready to see her Minnesota girls basketball state record broken, twice

The most exclusive club in Minnesota high school basketball is on track to, soon, double in size. One of the two current members couldn’t be more excited to have some company.

Former Braham guard Rebekah Dahlman was, and still remains, the only Minnesota girls player to score 5,000 career points. She hit the milestone her senior year at the 2013 state tournament. Her final total of 5,060 career points, scored across six seasons, has remained a girls basketball state record for over a decade.

Former Lakeview Christian Academy boys basketball player Anders Broman owns the state’s all-time career record at 5,119 points, accumulated from 2018-2013.

In Dahlman’s eyes, someone breaking her record was a matter of when, not if.

“Women’s basketball nowadays is on the rise,” said Dahlman, who recently moved to the Twin Cities after living and working in the Atlanta area. “I just love to see it.”

What Dahlman is seeing now is Crosby-Ironton’s Tori Oehrlein and Providence Academy’s Maddyn Greenway closing in on her career mark. The senior point guards are both on pace to reach the 5,060-point milestone between late January (in Oehrlein’s case) and early February (in Greenway’s).

“Records are meant to get broken,” Dahlman said. “And I’ve been wanting this to happen. … I’m so happy for these two girls.”

Crosby-Ironton senior Tori Oehrlein (left) and Providence Academy's Maddyn Greenway (right) close in on Rebekah Dahlman's state record. (Minnesota Star Tribune file)

Parallels in their pursuits

When Dahlman cracked 3,888 points — what was then the scoring record held by Minneapolis South’s Tayler Hill — she was only a junior. That gave her over a season to become the state’s first player in the 4,000-point club, then 5,000.