Here’s a look at the top uncommitted girls basketball prospects in Minnesota

Other senior recruits at the mid-major Division I and Division II level know where they’ll be playing college basketball next season.
So that means Strib Varsity list of the top 15 uncommitted girls prospects in the state aren’t seniors.
Here’s the list by class in alphabetical order:
Class of 2027
Ava Cupito
Hopkins • combo guard
The 5-10 guard has recovered well since suffering a significant knee injury last season and has given the Royals one of the best backcourts in the state. Her season-high scoring games of 29 and 25 points vs. DeLaSalle and East Ridge show why several D-I coaches already offered.
Jaliyah Diggs
Hopkins • point guard
One of the breakout stars of this season, Diggs had 23 points against Providence Academy in the season opener and never looked back. She leads the Royals with nearly 18 points per game and recently picked up an offer from the University of St. Thomas.
Emma Millerbernd
Providence Academy • combo guard
The Greenway sisters, Maddyn and Beckett, attract the most attention for the Lions, and deservedly so, but the Millerbernd, at 5-10, has made opponents pay for that, averaging nearly 20 points this year. Her three-point range and defensive prowess made several D-I coaches take notice.
The Royals don’t win last year’s Class 4A state title without Walker. She also helped North Tartan win an AAU national championship as well. She’s a winner. She just doesn’t have ideal post size at 5-11, but St. Thomas and other mid-major programs offered her anyway.
Pressley Watkins
Benilde-St. Margaret’s • combo guard
The 6-foot guard combines athleticism with a jumper that can be dangerous for opposing teams, especially from three-point and mid-range. She has a handful of high major offers, including Colorado, Marquette and Kansas.
Mya Wilson
Hill-Murray • small forward
The top junior in Minnesota is a triple-double threat every night with averages of 25 points, 10 rebounds and six assists. She has a lengthy offer list, which includes Iowa, Illinois, Minnesota, Michigan and Ohio State to name a few.
Class of 2028
Maggie Dyer
Rochester Mayo • shooting guard
Dyer has improved significantly her sophomore year, resulting in the Spartans getting off to a 13-1 start She had her second 30-point performance this season in a Jan. 3 win vs. Lakeville South.
Arguably the best post player in the state regardless of class, Miller, at 6-4, can control the paint both with her soft touch offensively and rim protection defensively. Her growing list of high-major offers include Minnesota, Ohio State and Iowa State.
Ari Peterson
Minnetonka • small forward
Peterson, at 6-2, blew up on social media when she showed off her dunking skills as a freshman last year, but she’s more than just a superb athlete. One of the best all-around players in her class, she visited Minnesota, Maryland and Ohio State in the fall.
Sarah Poepard
Hill-Murray • small forward
The 6-foot Mahtomedi transfer was exactly what the Wilson sisters needed to make the Pioneers state title contenders. Poepard, who had D-I offers before she arrived at Hill, is averaging 18 points per game this season.
Ashna Ramlall
Rosemount • combo guard
Playing with her older twin sisters, the 5-10 guard shares a leadership role, but she can take over as a scorer and facilitator. She picked up a few D-I offers as an eighth-grader, and has since added Arizona State and Creighton in the fall.
Sahara Wilson
Lakeville North • power forward/center
The 6-4 post player provides an inside presence for the Panthers, who are benefiting from her array of post moves, case in point her recent 28-point performance against Providence Academy. She visited Pittsburgh, Nebraska, Missouri, Oklahoma State and Iowa State in the fall.
Class of 2029
Beckett Greenway
Providence Academy • point guard
The younger Greenway played varsity with her sister as a seventh grader and never looked out of place. After growing to 5-9, she finishes even better at the basket, and has an accurate outside shot, which has led to several high major D-I offers.
Class of 2030
Ashlee Wilson
Hill-Murray • point guard
In a state with five-star talents like Maddyn Greenway in 2026 and Chloe Johnson in 2028, Wilson, who made 10 three-pointers in a game this season, is the only one considered by some as the No. 1 player in her class. The Gophers and Iowa offered her in the seventh grade.
Marcus Fuller is Strib Varsity's Insider reporter, providing high school beat coverage, features, analysis and recruiting updates. He's a former longtime Gophers and college sports writer for the Minnesota Star Tribune.
