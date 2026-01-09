Here’s a look at the top uncommitted girls basketball prospects in Minnesota

The top 25 girls recruits in Minnesota’s 2026 class have already either signed or committed to a college.

Other senior recruits at the mid-major Division I and Division II level know where they’ll be playing college basketball next season.

So that means Strib Varsity list of the top 15 uncommitted girls prospects in the state aren’t seniors.

Here’s the list by class in alphabetical order:

Class of 2027

Ava Cupito

Hopkins • combo guard

The 5-10 guard has recovered well since suffering a significant knee injury last season and has given the Royals one of the best backcourts in the state. Her season-high scoring games of 29 and 25 points vs. DeLaSalle and East Ridge show why several D-I coaches already offered.

Jaliyah Diggs

Hopkins • point guard

One of the breakout stars of this season, Diggs had 23 points against Providence Academy in the season opener and never looked back. She leads the Royals with nearly 18 points per game and recently picked up an offer from the University of St. Thomas.