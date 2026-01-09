Skip to main content
Here’s a look at the top uncommitted girls basketball prospects in Minnesota

The top junior, sophomore, freshman and eighth-grader in the state are among the best prospects yet to decide on a college destination.

Hill-Murray eighth grader Ashlee Wilson, left, and her sister and teammate Mya Wilson, a junior, are among the top girls basketball recruits in Minnesota. (Elizabeth Flores/The Minnesota Star Tribune)
By Marcus Fuller

The Minnesota Star Tribune

The top 25 girls recruits in Minnesota’s 2026 class have already either signed or committed to a college.

Other senior recruits at the mid-major Division I and Division II level know where they’ll be playing college basketball next season.

So that means Strib Varsity list of the top 15 uncommitted girls prospects in the state aren’t seniors.

Here’s the list by class in alphabetical order:

Class of 2027

Ava Cupito

Hopkins • combo guard

The 5-10 guard has recovered well since suffering a significant knee injury last season and has given the Royals one of the best backcourts in the state. Her season-high scoring games of 29 and 25 points vs. DeLaSalle and East Ridge show why several D-I coaches already offered.

Jaliyah Diggs

Hopkins • point guard

One of the breakout stars of this season, Diggs had 23 points against Providence Academy in the season opener and never looked back. She leads the Royals with nearly 18 points per game and recently picked up an offer from the University of St. Thomas.

Emma Millerbernd

Providence Academy • combo guard

The Greenway sisters, Maddyn and Beckett, attract the most attention for the Lions, and deservedly so, but the Millerbernd, at 5-10, has made opponents pay for that, averaging nearly 20 points this year. Her three-point range and defensive prowess made several D-I coaches take notice.

Erma Walker

Hopkins • power forward

The Royals don’t win last year’s Class 4A state title without Walker. She also helped North Tartan win an AAU national championship as well. She’s a winner. She just doesn’t have ideal post size at 5-11, but St. Thomas and other mid-major programs offered her anyway.

Hopkins forward Erma Walker (30), shown in the 2025 Class 4A state championship game, has caught recruiters' eyes this summer. (Leila Navidi/The Minnesota Star Tribune)

Pressley Watkins

Benilde-St. Margaret’s • combo guard

The 6-foot guard combines athleticism with a jumper that can be dangerous for opposing teams, especially from three-point and mid-range. She has a handful of high major offers, including Colorado, Marquette and Kansas.

Mya Wilson

Hill-Murray • small forward

The top junior in Minnesota is a triple-double threat every night with averages of 25 points, 10 rebounds and six assists. She has a lengthy offer list, which includes Iowa, Illinois, Minnesota, Michigan and Ohio State to name a few.

Class of 2028

Maggie Dyer

Rochester Mayo • shooting guard

Dyer has improved significantly her sophomore year, resulting in the Spartans getting off to a 13-1 start She had her second 30-point performance this season in a Jan. 3 win vs. Lakeville South.

Chloe Johnson

Duluth Marshall • point guard

Johnson is the No. 1-rated point guard in the country in this class. She surpassed 2,000 points as a freshman last season. The 6-foot floor general makes teammates better but also has high basketball IQ and unlimited shooting range. No wonder top college programs like South Carolina and UCLA want her.

Logan Miller

Andover • power forward/center

Arguably the best post player in the state regardless of class, Miller, at 6-4, can control the paint both with her soft touch offensively and rim protection defensively. Her growing list of high-major offers include Minnesota, Ohio State and Iowa State.

Ari Peterson

Minnetonka • small forward

Peterson, at 6-2, blew up on social media when she showed off her dunking skills as a freshman last year, but she’s more than just a superb athlete. One of the best all-around players in her class, she visited Minnesota, Maryland and Ohio State in the fall.

Minnetonka sophomore forward Ari Peterson dribbles downcourt during the Skippers' win over Crosby-Ironton on Saturday, Nov. 22. (Cassidy Hettesheimer/The Minnesota Star Tribune)

Sarah Poepard

Hill-Murray • small forward

The 6-foot Mahtomedi transfer was exactly what the Wilson sisters needed to make the Pioneers state title contenders. Poepard, who had D-I offers before she arrived at Hill, is averaging 18 points per game this season.

Ashna Ramlall

Rosemount combo guard

Playing with her older twin sisters, the 5-10 guard shares a leadership role, but she can take over as a scorer and facilitator. She picked up a few D-I offers as an eighth-grader, and has since added Arizona State and Creighton in the fall.

Sahara Wilson

Lakeville North power forward/center

The 6-4 post player provides an inside presence for the Panthers, who are benefiting from her array of post moves, case in point her recent 28-point performance against Providence Academy. She visited Pittsburgh, Nebraska, Missouri, Oklahoma State and Iowa State in the fall.

Class of 2029

Beckett Greenway

Providence Academy point guard

The younger Greenway played varsity with her sister as a seventh grader and never looked out of place. After growing to 5-9, she finishes even better at the basket, and has an accurate outside shot, which has led to several high major D-I offers.

Class of 2030

Ashlee Wilson

Hill-Murray point guard

In a state with five-star talents like Maddyn Greenway in 2026 and Chloe Johnson in 2028, Wilson, who made 10 three-pointers in a game this season, is the only one considered by some as the No. 1 player in her class. The Gophers and Iowa offered her in the seventh grade.

