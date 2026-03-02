What’s being done in Minnesota to limit knee injuries for young female athletes

Kate Amelotte is the leading scorer on one of the state’s best basketball teams. But last year, during her junior season with the Wayzata Trojans, the guard scored zero points.

She was on no preseason watch lists, made no All-State team and was not her conference MVP.

That’s not because Amelotte discovered some hidden hooping superpower ahead of her senior season. Instead, she was sidelined for more than a year because of a torn anterior cruciate ligament (ACL).

Early in the Trojans’ 2024 soccer season, she tore the ligament in her right knee. That was followed by two surgeries and her relearning how to walk, run and jump. Amelotte recalled being “so nervous” to return to the court this past October.

“Now it feels really good,” she said, “[but] it was super nerve-racking, just because you worry it can possibly happen again.”

This week, some of Minnesota’s girls basketball players will mirror Amelotte’s junior year, sitting courtside wearing bulky leg braces as their teams compete for section championships. Others might have heard the tell-tale, dreaded “pop” of a teammate’s knee, or an opponent’s.

“It happened a lot around me,” said Amelotte, who plays the two sports most commonly discussed as part of the “ACL issue” — girls basketball and soccer. “Unfortunately, yeah, it’s just super common.”

“Super common,” and becoming more common. The National ACL Injury Coalition’s review of injury data found that ACL injury rates increased 25.9% from 2007 to 2022 — more than 32% for girls and 14.5% for boys.