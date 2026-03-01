Fifty-two individual state champions were crowned at the MSHSL state wrestling meet on Saturday, Feb. 28, but two of the biggest matches in the largest class, Class 3A, centered on top-ranked, undefeated wrestlers losing in the finals.

Hastings senior 133-pounder Trey Beissel was expected to win his second state championship — he won at 106 pounds as a freshman — after rolling through the regular season. But he injured his left knee in the section 3AA tournament and competed in the state meet at Grand Casino Arena with a large support brace around his left leg.

He was fit enough to compete successfully until Saturday, when St. Michael-Albertville junior Brody Bergeron proved to be too much for Beissel, winning 8-1.

“I couldn’t really bend it and stuff like that, but I just tried to go out there and do what I could do,” said Beissel, who will wrestle for the University of Minnesota next year.

Bergeron said he was aware that Beissel was slowed down by an injury and didn’t want to target his knee, but said Beissel was still wrestling well.

“It sucks what happened to him, but you’ve got to plan just the same,” Bergeron said. “That’s wrestling. Injuries happen.”

St. Michael-Albertville senior John Murphy and Moorhead senior William Ward took the spotlight in the 189-pound finals. Both were undefeated with Division I college scholarships — Murphy to Minnesota, Ward to Arizona State. Ward won the highly-anticipated match 5-4 with a takedown in the third period.

St. Michael-Albertville, which won the Class 3A team title Thursday, had four wrestlers take home titles: Bergeron, Jackson Thorn at 107 pounds, Landon Thoennes at 114 and Landon Robideau at 145.