Skip to main content
Strib Varsity Homepage

Wrestling: 52 state champions crowned, but two undefeated Class 3A wrestlers fall in finals

The MSHSL state meet concluded Saturday at Grand Casino Arena with the individual finals in all four classes.

William Ward of Moorhead, left, won the Class 3A state wrestling title at 189 pounds on Saturday, Feb. 28. (Renée Jones Schneider/The Minnesota Star Tribune)
Comment

By Jim Paulsen

The Minnesota Star Tribune

Fifty-two individual state champions were crowned at the MSHSL state wrestling meet on Saturday, Feb. 28, but two of the biggest matches in the largest class, Class 3A, centered on top-ranked, undefeated wrestlers losing in the finals.

Hastings senior 133-pounder Trey Beissel was expected to win his second state championship — he won at 106 pounds as a freshman — after rolling through the regular season. But he injured his left knee in the section 3AA tournament and competed in the state meet at Grand Casino Arena with a large support brace around his left leg.

He was fit enough to compete successfully until Saturday, when St. Michael-Albertville junior Brody Bergeron proved to be too much for Beissel, winning 8-1.

“I couldn’t really bend it and stuff like that, but I just tried to go out there and do what I could do,” said Beissel, who will wrestle for the University of Minnesota next year.

Bergeron said he was aware that Beissel was slowed down by an injury and didn’t want to target his knee, but said Beissel was still wrestling well.

“It sucks what happened to him, but you’ve got to plan just the same,” Bergeron said. “That’s wrestling. Injuries happen.”

St. Michael-Albertville senior John Murphy and Moorhead senior William Ward took the spotlight in the 189-pound finals. Both were undefeated with Division I college scholarships — Murphy to Minnesota, Ward to Arizona State. Ward won the highly-anticipated match 5-4 with a takedown in the third period.

St. Michael-Albertville, which won the Class 3A team title Thursday, had four wrestlers take home titles: Bergeron, Jackson Thorn at 107 pounds, Landon Thoennes at 114 and Landon Robideau at 145.

ADVERTISEMENT

Shakopee senior Kyler Walters completed an undefeated season, 35-0, with a victory at 172 pounds.

Class 2A

Christian Jelle of Grand Rapids, left, won his third straight state wrestling title on Saturday. (Renée Jones Schneider/The Minnesota Star Tribune)

Related Coverage

Grand Rapids senior Christian Jelle has never faced the type of adversity he dealt with this season. After back-to-back undefeated championship seasons as a sophomore and junior, the senior 139-pounder came down with an unidentified illness that lingered through most of the season.

He wound up losing four times, which he hadn’t experienced since his freshman year.

“I’ve never had a season like this before,” said Jelle, who will wrestle at Oklahoma next year.

Jelle, who finally started feeling like himself mere weeks before the tournament, defeated Bennett Kujawa of Becker 18-5 to win his third straight championship.

“I felt slow, I couldn’t breathe well,” Jelle recalled. “I decided to work through it.”

The hardship he faced helped him develop appreciation for his craft.

“Being able to come out here and compete every day, and be healthy, it’s just amazing,” he said. “I’m grateful for every second of this.”

Watertown-Mayer twin brothers Joel and Titan Friedrichs won championships at 121 and 127 pounds, respectively. It was Joel’s second state championship and Titan’s fourth. Titan concluded his high school career with an MSHSL career record for consecutive victories at 194. Both will wrestle at Minnesota next year.

“I love my brother for everything,” Joel said. “I know I wouldn’t be here without him and he wouldn’t be here without me.

Class 1A

Trey Gunderson of Kerkhoven-Murdock-Sunburg, right, won his fourth state title on Saturday. (Renée Jones Schneider/The Minnesota Star Tribune)

Miklo Hernandez never had a choice. His father introduced him to wrestling when he was young to keep him from hurting himself and to avoid damaging the house.

“I used to jump on everything: The trampoline, the couch, the bed. My dad finally got me him into wrestling,” the Pipestone sophomore 133-pounder said.

The rest is history. Hernandez won his third state championship with a 17-2 technical fall victory over Ian Phrankonkam of Fosson-Bagley. Hernandez hasn’t lost a high school match since eighth grade.

Kerkhoven-Murdock-Sunburg senior Trey Gunderson won his fourth state championship with a dominant senior season. Gunderson finished the year 33-0 by beating Elijah Greenwalt of Staples-Motley with a 17-1 technical fall.

Girls

Charli Raymond of Simley, left, won her fifth state championship on Saturday. (Renée Jones Schneider/The Minnesota Star Tribune)

Apple Valley senior 155-pounder Cassy Gonzales defeated Cece Rock of Luverne with a 7-4 sudden victory (wrestling terminology for sudden death) to win her fourth state title. Gonzales completed her high school career undefeated at 92-0.

Simley junior Charli Raymond remained on track to become just the second wrestler in state history to win six state championships when she beat Annica Barze of Roseville with a 15-0 technical fall. Does Raymond ever think about tying the state record?

“Not a lot, but I do sometimes,” she admitted.

Sarah Pulk of Badger/Greenbush-Middle River won her fourth state championship when she pinned Olivia Martinez of Rochester Mayo. It was Pulk’s fourth pin of the meet.

Northfield’s Caley Graber and Stillwater’s Audrey Rogotzke won their third career championships. Graber, who made history in 2024 when became the first girl to win a match at the boys’ tournament (which she called the “best memory” of her high school career), won by a 19-3 technical fall over Lauren Elsmore of Pine Island.

Rogotzke was happy to win her third title. After winning a championship as an eighth-grader, the same year her brother Ryder won the Class 3A 182-pound title, she believed she was on the path to winning five. But she lost as a ninth-grader and a sophomore, setbacks she believed “made me better.”

“Plus, I’m the only three-time champion in the family,” Rogotzke said, smiling.

Comment

About the Author

Jim Paulsen

Reporter

Jim Paulsen is a high school sports reporter for the Minnesota Star Tribune.

See More

More From Wrestling

Ode to Minnesota’s individual-sport athletes: ‘It’s just you’

Strib Varsity

Wrestling: St. Michael-Albertville, Simley, Staples-Motley win team titles

Wrestling

Comments