How the Minnesota Top 25 fared in section tournament games

Many of the teams in Strib Varsity’s statewide boys hockey rankings advanced to next week’s state tournament.

Players, including Delano Tigers forwards Brady Kangas (13) left, and Brody Geislinger (20), skate towards the student section to celebrate their win over Blake in the Section 2, Class 1A boys hockey tournament championship game. (Jeff Wheeler/The Minnesota Star Tribune)
By Jim Paulsen

The Minnesota Star Tribune

Here’s how the teams ranked in the cross-class Top 25 at the end of the regular season have fared in their section playoffs:

Minnesota Top 25

All teams are Class 2A unless otherwise noted.

1. Minnetonka (24-2-2)

On Thursday, Feb. 26, the Skippers secured their spot in next week’s Class 2A state quarterfinals, their first trip to state since that 2023 championship run, by defeating Chanhassen 5-2 in the Class 2A, Section 2 title game at Ridder Arena.

2. Moorhead (24-3-1)

Moorhead, the defending Class 2A state champion, earned a return trip to the state tournament with a 5-1 victory over Elk River/Zimmerman in Alexandria.

3. St. Thomas Academy (21-5-2)

Lost to Rosemount 3-2 in the Class 2A, Section 3 tournament championship.

4. Edina (21-6-1)

Edina secured its spot in next week’s Class 2A boys hockey state tournament for the fifth year in a row and 44th time in school history with a 3-1 victory in the Section 6 championship game vs. Wayzata on Wednesday, Feb. 25.

5. Hibbing/Chisholm (1A, 24-2-2)

Isaiah Hildenbrand’s goal 7 minutes, 55 seconds into overtime lifted the Bluejackets to a 3-2 victory over Cloquet/Esko/Carlton in the Class 1A, Section 7 championship.

6. Rosemount (23-4-1)

Rosemount’s 3-2 victory over St. Thomas Academy in the Class 2A, Section 3 tournament championship put the Irish in the state tournament for the first time in 34 years.

7. Hill-Murray (18-7-2)

The Pioneers lost to Gentry Academy 4-2 in the Class 2A, Section 4 semifinals.

8. Sartell (1A, 24-4)

Lost to Northern Lakes 3-2 in the Class 1A, Section 6 final.

9. Warroad (1A, 22-5-1)

The Warriors earned their fourth section title in five years with a 3-0 victory over Detroit Lakes in the Class 1A, Section 8 final.

10. Delano (1A, 22-4-2)

Delano won the Class 1A, Section 2 championship with a 6-2 victory over Blake, marking the first time in program history the Tigers won their conference and section in the same year.

11. Northfield (1A, 23-4-1)

Lost to Dodge County 4-2 in the Class 1A, Section 1 final.

12. Centennial (18-10)

Lost to Andover 9-5 in the Class 2A, Section 5 final.

13. Rock Ridge (16-11)

Lost to Grand Rapids 4-1 in the Class 2A, Section 7 final. Caz Carlson scored the lone goal.

14. Grand Rapids (14-12-1)

Defeated Rock Ridge 4-1 in the Class 2A, Section 7 final. Dylan Clayton scored twice in the third period as the Thunderhawks rallied for the victory.

15. Chanhassen (18-8-2)

Lost to Minnetonka 5-2 in the Class 2A, Section 2 final.

16. Stillwater (16-10-1)

Lost to White Bear Lake 2-1 in the Class 2A, Section 4 semifinals.

17. Wayzata (14-12-2)

Lost to Edina 3-1 in the Class 2A, Section 6 final.

18. Mahtomedi (1A, 17-9-2)

Defeated Chisago Lakes 6-1 in the Class 1A, Section 4 final.

19. Elk River/Zimmerman (16-11-1)

Lost to Moorhead 5-1 in the Class 2A, Section 8 final.

20. Blake (1A, 18-8-2)

Lost to Delano 6-2 in the Class 1A, Section 2 final.

21. Lakeville South (14-11-3)

Roan Zielie, Nate Neyer and Calvin O’Reilly scored during a seven-minute stretch of the second period, and Keaton LeGrande made 24 saves in a 3-1 victory over Farmington in the Class 2A, Section 1 final.

22. Farmington (20-7-1)

Lost to Lakeville South 3-1 in the Class 2A, Section 1 final.

23. Luverne (1A, 23-5-1)

Lost to Mankato West 2-1 in the Class 1A, Section 3 final.

24. White Bear Lake (13-12-3)

Lost to Gentry Academy 3-0 in the Class 2A, Section 4 final.

25. Andover (11-14-3)

Defeated Centennial 9-5 to win the Class 2A, Section 5 title. Camden Langfeld had three goals and an assist.

