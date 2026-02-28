How the Minnesota Top 25 fared in section tournament games

Here’s how the teams ranked in the cross-class Top 25 at the end of the regular season have fared in their section playoffs:

Minnesota Top 25

All teams are Class 2A unless otherwise noted.

1. Minnetonka (24-2-2)

On Thursday, Feb. 26, the Skippers secured their spot in next week’s Class 2A state quarterfinals, their first trip to state since that 2023 championship run, by defeating Chanhassen 5-2 in the Class 2A, Section 2 title game at Ridder Arena.

2. Moorhead (24-3-1)

Moorhead, the defending Class 2A state champion, earned a return trip to the state tournament with a 5-1 victory over Elk River/Zimmerman in Alexandria.

3. St. Thomas Academy (21-5-2)

Lost to Rosemount 3-2 in the Class 2A, Section 3 tournament championship.