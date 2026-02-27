On Thursday, Feb. 26, the Skippers secured their spot in next week’s Class 2A state quarterfinals, their first trip to state since that 2023 championship run, by defeating Chanhassen 5-2 in the Class 2A, Section 2 title game at Ridder Arena.

The last time the Minnetonka boys hockey team competed in the state tournament, they won the Class 2A title.

Brayden Haffer and Caden Lindsay scored the first two goals for Minnetonka. Nolan Warner responded for Chanhassen, which would trail 2-1 after the first period. The second period became a physical battle, with three penalties called on the Storm and two on the Skippers, though neither team scored.

“We just knew that they might want to draw us on penalties or coincidentals, so we just got to stay smart. Don’t take anything if they want to come to our goalie, but otherwise stay out of the nonsense,” said Minnetonka senior forward Jordan Johnson.

Johnson scored 29 seconds into the third period to pad Minnetonka’s lead. The Skippers added two empty net goals, in between a Chanhassen goal by Blake Kennedy, to secure the 5-2 victory.

Setting the Skippers apart was their depth, with nine skaters owning more than 20 points on the season, and their goaltender, Chase Jerdee.

“It means a lot to finally represent [Minnetonka], and bring them to [the state] tournament,” Jerdee said. The senior goaltender is among three finalists for the Frank Brimsek Award, given to the state’s top senior goaltender.

“We’re built on defense and it starts with Chase. It feels pretty good having the best goalie in the state on your roster,” said Minnetonka coach Sean Goldsworthy.