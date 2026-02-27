Delano, Lakeville South claim section hockey titles, advance to state tournament

A blur of orange flew across the ice inside the St. Louis Park Rec Center on Thursday, Feb. 26 as Delano hockey players celebrated winning the Class 1A, Section 2 championship with a 6-2 victory over Blake.

Sophomore forward Lance Halonen’s hat trick helped secure the Tigers’ first state tournament appearance in five years.

“This is the first time in our history that we’ve won our conference and our section in the same year,” said head coach Gerrit van Bergen, smiling as his roster carried the section trophy.

Delano beat Orono 7-3 in the section semifinal to reach the section championship while Blake beat Minneapolis Hockey 4-2. Delano and Blake last met on Jan 28 in a 5-4 overtime game that was settled by the Tiger’s top scorer and the older Halonen, Daniel, who scored the game-winning goal.

The Tigers went into the section championship with a different approach.

“At our leadership dinner before the season, they said they wanted to be extremely aggressive in every area of the ice,” van Bergen said. “They referenced the Florida Panthers in their forecheck. And I said, ‘Are you sure guys? It’s an incredible amount of work to do it.’ We hadn’t run a forecheck of that nature for a number of years, but they said that’s what they wanted.”

The first period remained scoreless with both teams slicing up each other’s territory. Blake outshot Delano 10-8, finding traction on the power play when Delano senior forward Brady Kangas was served a tripping penalty. But any chances from the Bears were undermined by Delano’s starting goalie Evan Geyen.

The second period compensated for any lack of on-net activity. Delano opened up scoring four minutes into the period when Lance Halonen wrapped the puck around the crease with help from his older brother and Kangas.