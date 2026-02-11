Skip to main content
Josh Storm remains out as Lakeville South boys hockey coach; Kurt Weber steps in

With an investigation ongoing and the girls team’s season over, Kurt Weber steps in to try to lead the boys team back to the state tournament.

Lakeville is moving its Area Learning Center, designed to help students who struggle academically or socially in high school, to a space within each high school in 2017 in an effort to save money and provide a variety of classes for students. Above: Lakeville South High School.
Lakeville Area Schools has decided not to reinstate Josh Storm as the head boys hockey coach at Lakeville South High School. (The Minnesota Star Tribune)
By Joe Christensen

The Minnesota Star Tribune

The Lakeville South hockey coaching situation took another major twist Tuesday: The girls team coach will replace the boys coach for the rest of the season.

Josh Storm will remain on a forced leave for the rest of the boys hockey season, and South’s girls hockey coach, Kurt Weber, will serve as the boys team’s interim coach.

Lakeville South activities director Eric Albright notified the boys team about this change Tuesday night, Feb. 10, according to a message obtained by the Minnesota Star Tribune. Storm has been on administrative leave, pending the results of an ongoing investigation, since Jan. 28.

“Please be aware that the district’s internal investigation is still pending, and no final determinations have been made,” Albright’s message said. “Due to employee privacy, no additional information can be shared at this time.”

Storm also teaches physical education at South and was reinstated to teach Feb. 4.

Lakeville Area Schools has not stated the reason for Storm being put on administrative leave. He has declined comment, and district officials were unavailable for comment Feb. 10.

Storm guided South to the state tournament in three of his first four years. The Cougars are 10-10-3 this season and are still considered the favorites to win Class 2A, Section 1 and return to the state tournament.

Lakeville South’s girls team, with Weber at the helm, went 12-13-2 this season with a season-ending loss to Northfield in a section semifinal Saturday, Feb. 7.

Weber has more than three decades of coaching experience, including a 10-year stint as Lakeville South’s boys coach. He led the Cougars to the state tournament twice.

“We are confident that Coach Weber, with his years of coaching experience and knowledge of the Cougar hockey community, will help carry our team through what we hope to be a successful postseason run,” Albright’s message to the South boys team said. “Please know we are proud of how hard you have worked this season and we are here to support you to finish strong!”

Storm, 44, graduated from Lakeville High School in 2000 and went on to play hockey and baseball at Bethel.

He had a successful 10-year run as Owatonna’s coach before replacing Janne Kivihalme as South’s coach for the 2021-22 season. Kivihalme had led South to the state tournament in each of his three seasons, including a Class 2A runner-up finish in 2020-2021.

