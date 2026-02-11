The Lakeville South hockey coaching situation took another major twist Tuesday: The girls team coach will replace the boys coach for the rest of the season.

Josh Storm will remain on a forced leave for the rest of the boys hockey season, and South’s girls hockey coach, Kurt Weber, will serve as the boys team’s interim coach.

Lakeville South activities director Eric Albright notified the boys team about this change Tuesday night, Feb. 10, according to a message obtained by the Minnesota Star Tribune. Storm has been on administrative leave, pending the results of an ongoing investigation, since Jan. 28.

“Please be aware that the district’s internal investigation is still pending, and no final determinations have been made,” Albright’s message said. “Due to employee privacy, no additional information can be shared at this time.”

Storm also teaches physical education at South and was reinstated to teach Feb. 4.

Lakeville Area Schools has not stated the reason for Storm being put on administrative leave. He has declined comment, and district officials were unavailable for comment Feb. 10.

Storm guided South to the state tournament in three of his first four years. The Cougars are 10-10-3 this season and are still considered the favorites to win Class 2A, Section 1 and return to the state tournament.

Lakeville South’s girls team, with Weber at the helm, went 12-13-2 this season with a season-ending loss to Northfield in a section semifinal Saturday, Feb. 7.