Minnesota Top 25: Strib Varsity’s statewide boys hockey rankings

Rogers recently defeated defending Class 2A state champion Moorhead, moving the Royals up in the Top 25.

Hibbing-Chisholm player Benny Galli (12) skates with the puck during a game against International Falls at the Hibbing Memorial Arena in Hibbing, Minn., on Friday, January 9, 2026. The Bluejackets are locking themselves in as the No. 1 team in Class 1A. (Renée Jones Schneider/The Minnesota Star Tribune)
By Jim Paulsen

The Minnesota Star Tribune

It would be disingenuous to say no one saw Rogers making a case to be the No. 1 team in the state.

The Royals battled Edina into overtime last year in their first state tournament appearance.

With leaders like Brock Cheslock and Jayden Kurtz returning and the addition of uber-talented Cole Bumgarner, who returned from junior hockey, most believed it was just a matter of time before Rogers took its place among the state’s best.

That happened last week, when the Royals skated with Moorhead, the gold standard for high school hockey talent in Minnesota, and managed to take a 2-1 lead into the second intermission.

Rogers added to the lead with an early goal in the third period, then maintained its advantage for the rest of the game, finishing with a 5-3 victory.

It was a trumpeting to the hockey community that the upcoming hockey postseason is likely to be a little more unpredictable than anticipated.

Minnesota Top 25

All teams are Class 2A unless otherwise noted.

1. Minnetonka (20-1-2) Previous: 1

The Skippers endured a stretch of defensive mortality, giving up 12 goals in a four-game span (all victories), but have since allowed just five total goals in five games, including their 3-3 tie with Edina on Jan. 29.

Watch tonight (Feb. 10) at 7 p.m.: Minnetonka vs. Rogers

2. Rogers (18-4-1) Previous: 4

The Royals iced a 5-3 victory over Moorhead with goals in the final two minutes by Brock Cheslock and Matthew Hauser, stifling thoughts of a Spuds comeback.

Watch tonight (Feb. 10) at 7 p.m.: Minnetonka vs. Rogers

3. Moorhead (18-3-1) Previous: 2

The Spuds never get a night off, always getting their opponent’s best game. The price of excellence will pay off in the postseason.

4. St. Thomas Academy (18-4-2) Previous: 3

The Cadets have ripped off nine wins in a row and have not allowed more than a goal in any of them, giving up only five in that stretch.

5. Edina (18-5-1) Previous: 5

How strong is the top of the stack in Minnesota high school hockey, when a superb Edina team can’t get ranked higher than No. 5? Forward Bode McConnell has 29 goals and is tied with Gentry Academy’s Jason Cook for the most goals in Class 2A.

6. Shakopee (20-4-0) Previous: 6

The Sabers’ four losses are to St. Thomas Academy, Moorhead, Eden Prairie and Minnetonka. Combined record of those four? 67-19-6

7. Hibbing/Chisholm (1A, 19-2-2) Previous: 9

With their recent 6-0-1 stretch, I contend that the Bluejackets are locking themselves in as the No. 1 team in Class 1A.

Watch on Thursday at 6 p.m.: Hibbing/Chisholm vs. Chisago Lakes

8. Rosemount (17-4-1) Previous: 7

Gavin McNeil’s hat trick was a by-product of the Irish’s 50-shot attack on Farmington in a 5-2 South Suburban Conference victory.

9. Hill-Murray (17-4-2) Previous: 8

The Pioneers are rounding into shape at the right time of year, winning nine of their past 10. The only blemish was a 1-0 loss to Maple Grove despite peppering the Crimson goal with 32 shots on goal.

10. Sartell (1A, 20-3-0) Previous. 11

The Sabres are perfect in 2026, having won all 11 games in the new year and outscoring opponents 62-13 over that span.

11. Hermantown (1A, 16-4-4) Previous: 7

After a recent 0-2-1 run, the Hawks look to finish the regular season on a high note when they close on the road at Grand Rapids on Tuesday, Feb. 10.

12. Duluth Marshall (19-3-2) Previous: 12

The key to the Hilltoppers’ success this season is strong starts. They’ve outscored foes 46-9 in the first period.

13. Cretin-Derham Hall (17-6-0) Previous: 15

Four consecutive decisive victories in conference play have helped the Raiders clinch the Suburban East title with 16 points.

14. Northfield (1A, 19-2-1) Previous: 13

The Raiders have a firm grip on the Big Nine Conference title with 23 points, as well as the likely No. 1 seed in Section 1, 1A.

15. Warroad (1A, 17-5-1) Previous: 16

The Warriors are closing out the season with a purpose, winning six of their past seven games. A 4-2 loss to Hibbing/Chisholm is their only blemish, helping them clinch the No. 1 seed in Section 8, 1A.

16. Delano (1A, 17-4-2) Previous: 17

Sometimes a tie means just as much as a victory. The Tigers were outplayed at home in the first period of a recent game against Lakeville South but fought back after the first intermission to salvage a 3-3 draw.

17. Farmington (18-4-1) Previous: 14

The Tigers hit a couple of speed bumps against South Suburban Conference opponents Rosemount (a 5-2 loss) and Shakopee (a 3-0 defeat), their first back-to-back losses of the season. But they’ve built a little cushion, so the losses won’t puncture their season.

18. Holy Angels (17-6-0) Previous: 20

The Stars have been consistent and are on an eight-game winning streak, their longest this season. Cole Cheeseman had a goal in each period and added an assist in a 6-2 victory at Hermantown.

19. Maple Grove (14-7-2) Previous: 18

The Crimson have struggled with sustaining momentum. Their longest winning streak, four games, came at the start of the season. Since then, the ice has been a little chippy and uneven.

20. Stillwater (15-7-1) Previous: 19

After starting the season winning eight of their first nine games, it’s been fits and starts for the Ponies, who haven’t won more than two in a row since.

21. Luverne (1A, 20-3-1) Previous: 22

Despite a 2-2 tie with Minnesota River, the Cardinals remain the highest-scoring team in the state, averaging 7.4 goal per game (178 goals in 24 games).

22. International Falls (20-1-2) Previous: 24

This is the year of the football star/elite goalie. There’s Chase Bjorgaard at Edina; Ryder Skanson at Maple Grove, and Kane Thompson at International Falls.

23. Monticello (1A, 16-4-3) Previous: unranked

The Magic have a chance to prove themselves when they play host to Totino-Grace on Tuesday, Feb. 10.

Watch Totino-Grace vs. Monticello

24. Chanhassen (13-7-2) Previous: unranked

When the Storm are playing well, they’re shutting down opponents. In their past four games, all victories, they’ve owned the ice, outscoring opponents 32-1.

25. Centennial (14-9-0) Previous: 25

Say this for the Cougars: Their games are unpredictable and entertaining. They’ve scored as many as nine goals twice and have given up eight goals and nine goals in different games.

Comments