Minnesota Top 25: Strib Varsity’s statewide boys hockey rankings

It would be disingenuous to say no one saw Rogers making a case to be the No. 1 team in the state.

The Royals battled Edina into overtime last year in their first state tournament appearance.

With leaders like Brock Cheslock and Jayden Kurtz returning and the addition of uber-talented Cole Bumgarner, who returned from junior hockey, most believed it was just a matter of time before Rogers took its place among the state’s best.

That happened last week, when the Royals skated with Moorhead, the gold standard for high school hockey talent in Minnesota, and managed to take a 2-1 lead into the second intermission.

Rogers added to the lead with an early goal in the third period, then maintained its advantage for the rest of the game, finishing with a 5-3 victory.

It was a trumpeting to the hockey community that the upcoming hockey postseason is likely to be a little more unpredictable than anticipated.

Minnesota Top 25

All teams are Class 2A unless otherwise noted.

1. Minnetonka (20-1-2) Previous: 1