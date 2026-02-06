Where does Minnesota’s boys hockey state tourney rank among the nation’s biggest high school sports events?

Big crowds, little charms and boundless passion. When it comes to the nation’s best high school tournaments, all have those distinctions in common.

The Minnesota State High School League’s girls hockey tournament begins Feb. 19, followed by wrestling (Feb. 25) and then boys hockey (March 4). Before the madness starts, all across the country, this is a good time for some observations.

The Minnesota boys state hockey tournament long has been viewed as one of the nation’s best high school spectacles, up there with Indiana boys basketball and Texas football.

In some states, high school tournaments attract more fans than college and pro games.

This winter, Strib Varsity searched to find which other state tournaments rival our boys hockey tournament. We searched by attendance, so in addition to the tournaments mentioned above, we studied girls basketball, girls volleyball and boys wrestling.

Here’s what we learned:

Minnesota boys hockey

The late Howard Cosell came to the St. Paul Civic Center in 1979, working for ABC, and raved about the tournament. Other guests in that era included Tom Hanks and Cheryl Tiegs.

In 2014, longtime NHL and Major League Baseball announcer Gary Thorne was invited to do the play-by-play.