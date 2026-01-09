Minnesota’s famed boys hockey state tournament was nearing a crescendo last March, and Moorhead had a problem. So did Stillwater. Two teams playing for a championship had scores of fans who couldn’t get tickets, including some of the Moorhead players’ parents.

A system designed to ensure that family members and prioritized fans have access to tickets had failed.

“There were a lot of people panicking,” said Josh Arnold, whose son George played in the tournament for Moorhead. “Some moms were actually getting pretty emotional because they didn’t think they were going to be able to watch their sons play.”

Stillwater didn’t have an issue with player parents, but many of the team’s devoted fans hit major roadblocks trying to buy tickets.

“We had issues with all the games,” Stillwater fan Arianna Valena-Nelson said in a Facebook message. “We’d try to order tickets and have them in our cart and the system would glitch and then the tickets would be gone. It was really frustrating.”

Moorhead, led by Mason Kraft’s four goals, eventually defeated Stillwater 7-6 in an all-time classic title game. The attendance of 20,491 set a tournament record at what was then called Xcel Energy Center, now Grand Casino Arena.

Stillwater players celebrate a goal against Moorhead in the Class 2A boys hockey state title game at what was then called Xcel Energy Center, now Grand Casino Arena, on March 8, 2025. (Renée Jones Schneider/The Minnesota Star Tribune)

With another boys state hockey tournament coming March 4-7 to St. Paul, and Moorhead again among the heavy favorites, the potential for another ticket snafu remains.

Moorhead had never won the tournament despite reaching the championship game eight previous times. Once the celebration ended, longtime Spuds fan Tim Zoerner went looking for answers. He called the school and wrote a letter to Gov. Tim Walz, sending copies to other politicians and news outlets.