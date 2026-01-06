Behind its airtight defense, Minnetonka boys hockey has vaulted to No. 1

Two periods into Minnetonka’s recent boys hockey game with Mahtomedi, the Skippers owned a 35-8 advantage in shots on goal.

The lead at that point was just 2-0, but the way the Skippers were playing defensively it could have been much larger.

Most of Minnetonka’s play had been in the offensive zone, with forwards battling in the corners, repeatedly beating their opponents to the puck. When the puck worked its way to center ice, the smooth and slick Skippers were there to pick it up in the neutral zone and turn it back to the Zephyrs’ zone.

Mahtomedi’s infrequent forays on offense tended to be wide and unthreatening, even when Minnetonka was hit with three straight third-period penalties. Minnetonka added a couple of insurance goals for a 4-0 victory.

For most programs, a 4-0 shutout stands out. Not for Minnetonka. It was the team’s third straight shutout, as the Skippers haven’t allowed a goal in more than two weeks since a 4-2 victory over Moorhead in a Dec. 20 clash of Minnesota titans.

The Skippers have blanked seven foes heading into their Jan. 8 game at Eden Prairie and allowed more than two goals in a game just once. They beat Lakeville South 6-3 in the season opener on Nov. 20.

Behind its airtight defense, Minnetonka (12-0-1) has vaulted to No. 1 in Class 2A.

The Skippers won 2A state championships in 2018 and 2023, so success is nothing new. What is new for the two-time state champs is how they’re winning.