Skip to main content
Strib Varsity Homepage

Behind its airtight defense, Minnetonka boys hockey has vaulted to No. 1

Strib Varsity

The new No. 1 boys hockey team in Class 2A, the Skippers are winning by not allowing opponents to score.

Mahtomedi defenseman Brock Gutterman (22) takes a shot on Minnetonka goaltender Evan Enck (30) in the first period on Saturday, Jan. 3, 2026 at Pagel Ice Arena in Minnetonka. Enck made the save — and all others — in a 4-0 victory. (Anthony Soufflé/The Minnesota Star Tribune)
Comment

By Jim Paulsen

The Minnesota Star Tribune

Two periods into Minnetonka’s recent boys hockey game with Mahtomedi, the Skippers owned a 35-8 advantage in shots on goal.

The lead at that point was just 2-0, but the way the Skippers were playing defensively it could have been much larger.

Most of Minnetonka’s play had been in the offensive zone, with forwards battling in the corners, repeatedly beating their opponents to the puck. When the puck worked its way to center ice, the smooth and slick Skippers were there to pick it up in the neutral zone and turn it back to the Zephyrs’ zone.

Mahtomedi’s infrequent forays on offense tended to be wide and unthreatening, even when Minnetonka was hit with three straight third-period penalties. Minnetonka added a couple of insurance goals for a 4-0 victory.

For most programs, a 4-0 shutout stands out. Not for Minnetonka. It was the team’s third straight shutout, as the Skippers haven’t allowed a goal in more than two weeks since a 4-2 victory over Moorhead in a Dec. 20 clash of Minnesota titans.

The Skippers have blanked seven foes heading into their Jan. 8 game at Eden Prairie and allowed more than two goals in a game just once. They beat Lakeville South 6-3 in the season opener on Nov. 20.

Behind its airtight defense, Minnetonka (12-0-1) has vaulted to No. 1 in Class 2A.

The Skippers won 2A state championships in 2018 and 2023, so success is nothing new. What is new for the two-time state champs is how they’re winning.

ADVERTISEMENT
Minnetonka head coach Sean Goldsworthy watches from the bench during their game against Mahtomedi. (Anthony Souffle/The Minnesota Star Tribune)

“We’re built a little differently than we have been in years past,” Skippers head coach Sean Goldsworthy said. “In those other years, we were a little top-heavy. We’d get scoring from six, seven, eight guys at the top of the line up. This year, we’re built from back forward.”

Minnetonka’s suffocating defense is largely the byproduct of available talent and a team-first buy-in. There has long been enviable talent in the Minnetonka youth hockey ranks. But this year, that talent skews heavily toward the defense.

Related Coverage

Leading the charge is senior defenseman Danny Browning, an experienced two-way player who covers his defensive end thoroughly. Browning also possesses puck-moving skills to lead the breakout and command the power play.

Browning is joined by fellow blueliner and senior Tate Hardacre, a smooth and physical 6-3 presence on the backline who is a high-scoring transfer from Southwest Christian. With others — Mason Schemenauer, Gavin Karl and Trent LaRoche — the Skippers routinely play seven defensemen per game, keeping everyone fresh.

Should a stray puck find its way into the danger zone, it’s not just the Skippers’ defense that slams the door. Every forward is expected to pull his weight defensively, playing all 200 feet.

There’s also no lack of speed on the ice for Minnetonka. Defensemen eliminate opposing attacks while the forwards cover for their teammates, always looking to turn defense into offense.

Minnetonka forward Ethan Sturgis (12) tries to deflect the puck past Mahtomedi goaltender Jackson Chesak (30) in the second period on Saturday, Jan. 3, 2026 at Pagel Ice Arena in Minnetonka. (Anthony Souffle/The Minnesota Star Tribune)

“It helps that we have 20 players who can really skate,” senior forward Ethan Sturgis said. “From our first line to our fourth line, we can all play different roles.”

While offense puts fannies in seats, playing a winning brand of hockey is the biggest draw, Sturgis said. It just so happens Minnetonka gets there by shutting opponents down.

“You can tell when opponents start to get demoralized,” Stugis said, adding that opponents tend to resort to desperate tactics on offense.

“That’s when we move quickly to cut their air off and keep pushing them,” he smiled.

Backing up the whole defensive process is a cadre of appreciative goaltenders. Senior Chase Jerdee has benefitted the most from the Skippers defensive stance, stopping 160 out of 169 shots on goal for a .947 save percentage.

“Chase has been outstanding in goal,” Goldsworthy said. “Overall, we’re pretty deep in net.”

Minnetonka plays together as a unit, Goldsworthy said. That’s his fondest memory this season, so far.

“Watching this team work hard to come together, that’s been special,” he said. “They’ve worked hard and they’ve built something.”

Said Browning: “We rarely get rushes against us and when we do, we shut them down pretty quickly. This feels so good. Our main focus is to shut every single person down, every single rush. We’re just stacking bodies. We get one goal or five, we’re confident we’re going to win.”

Minnetonka forward Ethan Sturgis (12) celebrates with his teammates after scoring in the first period against Mahtomedi. (Anthony Souffle/The Minnesota Star Tribune)
Comment

About the Author

Jim Paulsen

Reporter

Jim Paulsen is a high school sports reporter for the Minnesota Star Tribune.

See More

More From Boys Hockey

What to watch this week: Ranked matchups, a doubleheader at Target Center and more

Strib Varsity

Comments