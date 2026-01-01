Host with the most: How Minnesota won the IIHF World Junior Championship bid

There are a few essentials to being a good host: have enough space to accommodate your guests, bring the energy and make sure the bowl of Old Dutch potato chips never empties.

When Minnesota set its sights on hosting the 2025-26 International Ice Hockey Federation (IIHF) World Junior Championship 2½ years ago, it knew it had all the traits of a perfect host.

Minnesota had the rinks, the public transit, the interest and the hockey culture to accommodate a sporting event that spanned across the state. It is, after all, the “State of Hockey.”

The World Junior tournament is a bit like a miniature Winter Olympics, but just for the future stars of the stick-wielding sport. The competition, played over 11 days, offers athletes under 20 years old the chance to represent their home countries.

So, when the list of potential markets dwindled from 10 to a final two — the Twin Cities and Seattle — representatives from Minnesota, the largest exporter of NHL and Division I college hockey talent, dug their heels in.

“At that point, we basically let everyone know that it’s coming to the State of Hockey,” said John Klinkenberg, chief operating officer of Minnesota Sports and Events, the regional sports commission for the Twin Cities that helped pitch Minnesota as host. “Being that it was the 50th anniversary World Junior hockey tournament, we knew it had to come here.”

On Dec. 23, 2025, at Rice Park in St. Paul, crews work to set up the World Junior Championship Bold North Breakaway fan festival, which features two ice rinks, a bonfire and s'mores warming area, and more. (Anthony Souffle/The Minnesota Star Tribune)

The Minnesota sales pitch

When Klinkenberg began thinking about turning the state into a venue for 10 national hockey teams three years ago, there was an easy confidence in what Minnesota had to offer.

It had experience: The Twin Cities hosted the tournament in 1982, and a handful of games spilled over state lines when Thief River Falls, Minn., and Grand Forks, N.D., co-hosted the 2005 World Juniors.