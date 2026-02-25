Rosemount boys hockey wins first section title since 1992

Rosemount coach Rickey Saintey didn’t credit any individual players, or his team as a whole in the immediate afterglow of a section championship on Tuesday. He shouted out everyone in the Rosemount community, the fans and supporters.

“It’s for everybody,” Saintey said. “I typed in my phone it’s been 12,698 days or something since we’ve been to the state tournament in 1992.”

Actually, it’s been 12,400 days since Rosemount’s boys hockey team played in the Tier II state championship game on March 14, 1992, falling shot to Greenway-Coleraine.

But who’s counting?

Rosemount’s 3-2 victory over St. Thomas Academy in the Section 2, Class 2A tournament championship on Feb. 24, in front of a standing-room-only crowd at Lee and Penny Anderson Arena on the University of St. Thomas campus, put the Irish in the state tournament for the first time in 34 years.

“This is for every single one of those people that believe in Rosemount, stayed in Rosemount, trusted it,” Saintey said. “Because guess what? You don’t need to go to a private school to get better, to do your thing. Believe that it’s here. And we just proved that being in Rosemount for every single one of these kids, that it can happen here in Rosemount.”

Rosemount (23-4-1), the top seed in the tournament and the sixth-ranked team in Strib Varsity’s Minnesota Top 25, defeated defending Section 3 champion and No. 2 St. Thomas Academy (21-5-2) behind a pair of goals from junior Connor Schubert, solid goaltending, backchecking and, maybe most importantly, shot blocking.

“Honestly, I don’t think we win this game without them,” said Rosemount sophomore goaltender Drew Sherman of his team’s shot blocks. “They were going all out, every period, every shift. I think they score a few if we don’t block a few.”