Who said some good old-fashioned basketball madness needs to wait until March?

As girls basketball section tournaments play out over the next two weeks, teams across Minnesota will jostle for 32 state-tournament spots in four classes.

Which teams will make it through sections and onto the Williams Arena court starting March 11? We make our predictions here while giving you 10 intriguing section tournaments to keep an eye on:

Class 4A: Sections to watch

Section 1

Lakeville North has had a lock on this section title for most of the past decade, reaching state every year but 2021. The No. 3-seeded Panthers (13-13) have a solid squad that has faced a tough schedule, but top-seeded Rochester Mayo (25-1) and No. 2 Lakeville South (17-9) have both beaten North this year and are favored to do so again in the postseason.

Rochester Mayo sophomore Maggie Dyer is averaging 18.6 points per game for the top-seeded Spartans. (Cassidy Hettesheimer/The Minnesota Star Tribune)

Mayo, which lost 63-62 to North in the section final last year, hasn’t reached state since 2015. The Spartans haven’t lost since late November and are led in scoring by the dynamic sophomore duo of guard Amelia Mills and forward Maggie Dyer.

Meanwhile, Lakeville South hasn’t made state since Lakeville split into two schools in 2005. Steered by senior forward Amaya Pahl and sophomore guard Piper Ohnstad, the Cougars could be on a semifinal collision course against rival North for the chance to see red-hot Mayo in the title game.

Section 2

This section is one of the deepest in the state.

Top-seeded Minnetonka (20-5), the 2024 Class 4A champ, ended the regular season with a big 69-68 victory over one of the state’s best, Wayzata, thanks to 28 points and a pair of clutch free throws from the Skippers’ skipper, senior point guard Lanelle Wright.