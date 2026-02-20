Minnesota Top 25: Strib Varsity’s statewide girls basketball rankings

The final week of the girls basketball regular season teed up what could be a Class 4A, Section 6 championship matchup between the top two teams in the state, with a spot at state on the line. That’s not a new situation for Hopkins and Wayzata, though.

Though the top Class 1A teams hover just outside the top 25, the squads at the top of the state’s smallest size classification have been making a statement recently.

Mountain Iron-Buhl (23-1) still seems to be the team to beat, but Northome/Kelliher (24-1) outdueled a strong Class 2A team, Duluth Marshall, in a 105-94 victory.

And speaking of duels, in a matchup of two of the top four teams in 1A, Sleepy Eye-St. Mary’s beat New Richland-Hartland-Ellendale-Geneva 85-71. The game featured two of the season’s best scoring performances: 47 points for SESM junior Morgan Mathiowetz (North Dakota State) and 46 points for NRHEG senior Camryn Vanmaldeghem.

Below, check out the final Top 25 power rankings as section playoffs get underway.

Minnesota Top 25

All teams are Class 4A unless noted otherwise. Players’ college commitments are included in parentheses.

1. Hopkins (22-2) Previous: No. 2

Hopkins and Wayzata may have split their regular season meetings 1-1 ahead of a potential Section 6 championship clash, but recency gives the Royals back the No. 1 spot after their 77-74 win on Tuesday, Feb. 18.