Minnesota Top 25: Strib Varsity’s statewide girls basketball rankings

Expect shifts in the state’s power rankings as section tournament season begins.

Hopkins junior forward Erma Walker shoots a free throw during the Royals' win over Orono at the Breakdown Community Clash at St. Michael-Albertville High School on Saturday, Jan. 31, 2026. (Cassidy Hettesheimer)
By Cassidy Hettesheimer

The Minnesota Star Tribune

The final week of the girls basketball regular season teed up what could be a Class 4A, Section 6 championship matchup between the top two teams in the state, with a spot at state on the line. That’s not a new situation for Hopkins and Wayzata, though.

Though the top Class 1A teams hover just outside the top 25, the squads at the top of the state’s smallest size classification have been making a statement recently.

Mountain Iron-Buhl (23-1) still seems to be the team to beat, but Northome/Kelliher (24-1) outdueled a strong Class 2A team, Duluth Marshall, in a 105-94 victory.

And speaking of duels, in a matchup of two of the top four teams in 1A, Sleepy Eye-St. Mary’s beat New Richland-Hartland-Ellendale-Geneva 85-71. The game featured two of the season’s best scoring performances: 47 points for SESM junior Morgan Mathiowetz (North Dakota State) and 46 points for NRHEG senior Camryn Vanmaldeghem.

Below, check out the final Top 25 power rankings as section playoffs get underway.

Minnesota Top 25

All teams are Class 4A unless noted otherwise. Players’ college commitments are included in parentheses.

1. Hopkins (22-2) Previous: No. 2

Hopkins and Wayzata may have split their regular season meetings 1-1 ahead of a potential Section 6 championship clash, but recency gives the Royals back the No. 1 spot after their 77-74 win on Tuesday, Feb. 18.

Junior guard Jaliyah Diggs led the game with 31 points, while junior forward Erma Walker scored 24.

2. Wayzata (21-4) Previous: No. 1

Four Trojans — junior Maren Day (South Dakota State), senior Kate Amelotte (Creighton), junior Annika Keiser and sophomore Mallory McBeth — scored 16 or more points against the Royals, but Wayzata couldn’t catch up to Hopkins in the second half of Tuesday’s regular-season rematch.

They were equally well-balanced in a win over North Dakota school Horace, meeting up in Moorhead.

3. Maple Grove (20-5) Previous: 3

Senior guards Kate Holmquist (Montana) and Sophia Anderson (Augsburg) have fortified into quite a dangerous scoring duo over this season. They scored 22 and 25 points, respectively, in the Crimson’s 71-57 win over St. Michael-Albertville.

4. Providence Academy (2A, 21-4) Previous: 4

The Lions lead by nine at the half and held on for a 77-75 win over Class 4A foe Monticello, with junior forward Lexi Nicolai hitting the game winner and senior Maddyn Greenway (Kentucky) scoring 36.

5. Minnetonka (19-5) Previous: 5

The Skippers had an eight-day break to gear up for their regular-season finale against Lake Conference opponent Wayzata on Friday, Feb. 18.

6. Orono (3A, 21-3) Previous: 8

Five Spartans players hit double-figures in wins over Chaska and Chanhassen, led by a combined 52 points from senior Mya Moore (Creighton). That puts Orono clear on top of a tough Metro West Conference, 10-0.

Stream Orono’s final regular season game against Waconia on Friday, Feb. 20.

7. Rosemount (22-3) Previous: 7

The Irish emphatically avenged this season’s loss to Prior Lake with a 80-49 defeat of the Lakers. The Ramlall sisters — juniors Amisha and Arshia, and sophomore Ashna — combined for 49 points. The win clinched Rosemount at least a share of the South Suburban Conference title for the first time since 1991.

8. Rochester Mayo (24-1) Previous: 6

No losses to ding the Spartans, just shuffled as other top-10 teams face higher-ranked opponents. Mayo picked up a 94-50 win over Faribault, with a team-high 17 points for both senior Mia Banks and sophomore Claudia Elmer.

9. Stewartville (3A, 24-1) Previous: 9

In an 82-51 win over Byron, senior Audrey Shindelar (South Dakota State) dropped 27 points for the Tigers, which are a perfect 13-0 atop the Hiawatha Valley Conference.

Rewatch how Stewartville beat Byron here.

10. Marshall (3A, 22-4) Previous: 12

The Tigers repeated as Big South Conference champs, finishing the regular season atop their Black subdivision and beating the team atop the Gold subdivision, Fairmont, 77-50, on Tuesday.

11. East Ridge (20-5) Previous: 10

The Raptors fell to Cretin-Derham Hall 61-58 despite a 27-point effort from senior Vienna Murray (Oklahoma), but followed that up with a win over Park of Cottage Grove.

Stream East Ridge’s game against Roseville on Friday, Feb. 20.

12. Monticello (22-4) Previous: 14

Senior guard Samantha Voll (St. Thomas) is now the Magic’s all-time leading scorer, girls or boys, after a pair of 31-point performances in wins over St. Francis and North Branch. The Magic kept it close in a 77-75 loss to No. 4 Providence, too, with 27 points from Voll.

13. Hill-Murray (3A, 22-3) Previous: 13

Junior guard Mya Wilson is now the Pioneers’ record holder in both points and rebounds, helping the Pioneers to wins over Roseville, St. Paul Como Park, North St. Paul and .

14. Benilde-St. Margaret’s (3A, 19-6) Previous: 15

Another team that took a trip up to Moorhead to face a North Dakota school, the Red Knights fell 71-67 to Bismarck Century, but responded with an 80-54 win over New Prague.

15. Lakeville South (17-8) Previous: 17

Senior forward Amaya Pahl (Minnesota State Mankato) led the Cougars with 19 points in a 58-53 win over Eastview, which put the Cougars in second in the South Suburban Conference. They could claim a share of the conference title win a win over first-place Rosemount Feb. 20.

16. Chanhassen (17-8) Previous: 14

The Storm followed up last week’s big win over Benilde-St. Margaret’s with back-to-back losses against Bloomington Jefferson, 79-60, and Orono, 85-64, but a win over St. Louis Park.

17. Cretin-Derham Hall (3A, 18-8) Previous: 22

A 61-58 win over East Ridge is one of the Raiders’ best of the year, led by 22 points for freshman Madeleine Hamiel and 15 points for freshman Teagan Jacobs.

18. Waconia (18-7) Previous: 16

Freshman Ireland Stier led with 15 points and senior Addison Bryfczynski had 14 in a 76-35 win over Bloomington Jefferson.

19. Eastview (17-8) Previous: 18

The Lightning took on both Lakevilles, North and South, this week, and while freshman guard Nevaeh Grosse’s 15 points led the way to a 63-59 win over Lakeville North, Eastview couldn’t get past crosstown Lakeville South in a 58-53 loss.

20. Delano (3A, 20-6) Previous: 20

Junior wing Addie Iversen scored a season-high 27 points in the Tigers’ 69-57 win over Jordan.

21. Crosby-Ironton (2A, 20-5) Previous: 18

In a 79-66 win over section foe Proctor, senior guard Tori Oehrlein (Minnesota) finished with 28 points and 19 rebounds, while senior forward Lucy Lewandowski netted 20 points.

Stream Crosby-Ironton’s regular-season finale against Minnehaha Academy on Saturday, Feb. 21.

22. Roseville (19-6) Previous: 21

The Raiders sandwiched their loss to Hill-Murray with wins over Irondale and White Bear Lake, led by a combined 58 points across the three games for senior guard Maddie Sundberg (Hamline).

23. Lakeville North (13-13) Previous: unranked

The Panthers reappear in the rankings, ending their tough schedule with a close loss to Eastview and wins over Farmington and Shakopee. Sophomores Madilynn Bell and Lauren Robison led the way with 22 points each in the win over Farmington.

24. Red Wing (3A, 23-4) Previous: unranked

The Wingers are on a 12-game win streak, including victories over other tough Class 3A teams like Byron and Northfield. They’ve given up more than 50 points only twice in that stretch and are led in scoring by senior Izzy Guetzlaff (Northern State).

25. Becker (3A, 18-7) Previous: unranked

The Bulldogs are 11-2 in their last 13 games, and those pair of losses came to ranked Monticello and Delano. In their latest win, 58-46 over Alexandria, sophomore Juliana Stach dropped a team-high 18 points, her second-highest haul this season.

Replay Becker’s win over Alexandria here.

