The Minnesota Twins are again opening up Target Field to high school baseball with a slate of seven games that take place at the Twins’ home field following an afternoon Twins home game.

Two games took place Thursday following the Twins’ 3-1 victory over Detroit. Pine Island topped Rochester Lourdes 6-1, followed by St. Paul Harding pulling out a 10-9 victory over the Academy for Sciences and Agriculture charter school in Vadnais Heights.

There are five more high school games scheduled at Target Field this spring, all of which receive professional baseball amenities with a public address announcer and a full range of videoboards and LED screens.