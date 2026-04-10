The Minnesota Twins are again opening up Target Field to high school baseball with a slate of seven games that take place at the Twins’ home field following an afternoon Twins home game.
Two games took place Thursday following the Twins’ 3-1 victory over Detroit. Pine Island topped Rochester Lourdes 6-1, followed by St. Paul Harding pulling out a 10-9 victory over the Academy for Sciences and Agriculture charter school in Vadnais Heights.
There are five more high school games scheduled at Target Field this spring, all of which receive professional baseball amenities with a public address announcer and a full range of videoboards and LED screens.
The remaining games, each scheduled to take place after the Twins complete their home game earlier that afternoon, are:
- Waconia vs. Eden Prairie, Wednesday, April 15 (following Twins vs. Boston, 12:40 p.m.)
- Mounds View vs. Blaine, Saturday, May 2 (Twins vs. Toronto, 1:10 p.m.)
- White Bear Lake vs. Cretin-Derham Hall, Thursday, May 14 (Twins vs. Miami, 12:40 p.m.)
- Lakeville North vs. Lakeville South, Wednesday, May 20 (Twins vs. Houston, 12:40 p.m.)
- Grundy Center (Iowa) vs. Waterloo (Iowa) Columbus, Wednesday, June 3 (Twins vs. Chicago White Sox, 12:40 p.m.)
Fans looking to attend the high school games are asked to contact the participating schools for ticket information, as all proceeds from tickets bought through the schools will go to their respective baseball programs. Fans holding tickets to the preceding Twins game will also have access to the high school game.
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