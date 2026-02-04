These sister duos and trios are taking over high school girls basketball

Inside a packed gymnasium filled with high school basketball enthusiasts, siblings Mya and Ally Moore had just suffered a tough loss to one of the best teams in Minnesota.

It didn’t take long, however, for frustration to turn into fascination.

Following Orono’s loss to Hopkins at the Breakdown Community Clash on Saturday, Jan. 31, looking across the gym at St. Michael-Albertville, they noticed another pair of talented sisters … playing against another set of talented sisters.

It was the Greenways of Providence Academy vs. the Ramlalls from Rosemount High.

The Moores grew up playing with and against Maddyn and Beckett Greenway, who last year helped Providence Academy win its fourth consecutive girls basketball state title.

“Maddyn and Beckett, we’re super close with them,” said Mya, a senior. “It’s cool to have our relationship on the court as sisters and see them as well. It’s pretty special. Having that experience playing together — it’s extra motivation that will help us this year.”

The Moores hope to follow that path of sibling team success. The Spartans last reached the state tournament in 2017, when the program won its first and only championship.

Across the state, success for a number of teams is attached to sisters powering their rosters.