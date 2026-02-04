These sister duos and trios are taking over high school girls basketball

Similar in game style and in appearance. Standing 5-foot-10 (Mya) and 5-9 (Ally) with long, blonde ponytails that swing as they fly up and down the court, the Moore sisters are often mistaken for each other by opponents. By the time a defender figures out which sister they’re defending, it’s too late.
“The Wilsons are obviously really good, and the Greenways are really good,” Orono coach Chris Bjorgaard said. “Mya is our unquestioned leader. She doesn’t force it. She has trust in her teammates. She’s just as happy to have 10 assists as 25 points. The other thing that goes unnoticed is Ally being a vital part of what we do and how we do it. When I didn’t have her for the section championship last year [due to injury], that just changed the dynamic of our team.”
The best sister combo?
Half of the top 10 recruits in the state’s Class of 2026 play alongside their younger sister.
The top recruit, Maddyn Greenway, a McDonald’s All-American who recently surpassed 5,000 career points, and her sister Beckett, a freshman, led all Minnesota sister tandems in scoring with 54 points per game combined through Monday, Feb. 2. Not too far behind are Hill-Murray’s Mya and Ashlee Wilson, who average 46.2 per game.
Bragging rights could be on the line when Providence Academy plays at Hill-Murray on Friday, Feb. 6.
“I don’t think it’s going to come down to that,” Mya Wilson, a junior forward, said. “I think we both have a lot of talent. I think it’s going to be a good game. Win or lose, it’s still going to be fun.”
Comments