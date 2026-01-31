Greenway hit the milestone with a three-point shot that gave the visiting Lions a 26-4 lead with 13 minutes remaining in the first half. Greenway finished with 37 points, making her total 5,030, helping the Lions defeat the Bears 115-53.

Five minutes into the Providence Academy vs. Blake girls basketball game on Friday, Jan. 30, the game came to a halt.

The future Kentucky Wildcat, averaging 33.7 points per game this season, entered the contest seven points shy of the milestone, following a 47-point performance at Minnehaha Academy on Jan. 24.

Prior to this season, only one girls basketball player in state history, as well as one boys basketball player, had reached 5,000 points. Now that club has doubled.

Greenway joins Tori Oehrlein, a senior guard at Crosby-Ironton, who scored her 5,000th point against Ogilvie Friday, Jan. 16, and Braham’s Rebekah Dahlman, who became the first girls player from Minnesota to score more than 5,000 points in 2013.

With the state tournament more than a month away, Greenway continues to chase the state’s all-time scoring record, boy or girl, which Oehrlein broke on Thursday, Jan. 29.

After breaking Dahlman’s points record of 5,060, Oehrlein became the state’s all-time points leader when she reached 5,123 career points to surpass Anders Broman’s record of 5,119 set in 2013.