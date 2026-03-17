Before the 2026 boys Alpine skiing state meet, Minnetonka’s previous four appearances resulted in three first-place finishes and one second-place finish.
Senior Oscar Anderson, the 2026 All-Minnesota Boys Alpine Skier of the Year, was ready to help Minnetonka challenge for the top spot again. At this year’s state meet Feb. 10 at Giants Ridge in Biwabik, Minn., Anderson won the individual Alpine title with a time of 1 minute, 11.22 seconds to help the Skippers finish second in the team standings.
“It’s surreal,” Anderson told Neighborhood Sports Network after the meet. “It’s actually crazy. I’ve been thinking about this ever since my first day of ski racing in eighth grade. ’Tonka has been a very strong team recently. Like the past couple of years, there’s been a lot of success. It’s really nice to lead the charge this year.”
Anderson, in his fifth year in the Skippers program, became the third individual champion in program history and the first in more than 50 years. Tim Owens won for the Skippers in 1972, and Steve Owen won in 1967.
Anderson posted the fastest time on the first run (34.32 seconds) and the second fastest in the afternoon (36.9).
“Absolutely electric,” Anderson said. “Both sets were very different. The first set was super straight, and you kind of had to let it go and let your skis run super far down the hill and just see how fast you can go. The times were super stacked. If you made one tiny mistake, because people were going so fast, you kind of fell down the rankings a lot.”
Anderson’s state title showcased his steady improvement. He finished third at last year’s state meet after placing eighth as a sophomore and 17thas a freshman.
Boys Nordic
Logan Drevlow, Hopkins
There is the satisfaction that comes from winning. And there is also the joy that comes from competing.
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Logan Drevlow, the All-Minnesota Boys Nordic Skier of the Year, experienced both at this year’s state meet.
Despite missing most of the season because of injuries, the junior won his third consecutive Nordic skiing individual pursuit state title Feb. 12 at Giants Ridge in Biwabik.
“It means so much, especially with not being able to ski until the beginning of February,” Drevlow told Neighborhood Sports Network after winning the championship. “It means so much to me that I could just come out here and compete. I had so much fun out there today.”
Drevlow suffered a sacral stress fracture on his right side in December. The stress fracture, which developed after overtraining, had the potential to sideline him up to six months. He had to use a walker for two weeks leading up to Christmas before he started rehabilitating from the injury by riding a stationary bike.
“A lot of cross training,” he said. “[I was] finally able to start skiing Jan. 30 and so a lot of hours inside training.”
Drevlow recovered and put together two quality races at Giants Ridge to earn the state title. He started his championship run with a time of 13 minutes, 10.7 seconds in the 5-kilometer freestyle race. That time gave him a 28.2-second head start in the 5K classical.
“With where I’ve been this season, that 28-second lead, honestly, is more than I expected,” Drevlow said after the race. “I’ve been on skis for just two weeks, so it put me in a great frame of mind entering the classical.”
He finished the classical portion of the race with a time of 13:51.5, the second fastest in the field, to finish the pursuit with a combined time of 27:02.3, a 44-second advantage over the overall runner-up.
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