Boys Alpine

Oscar Anderson, Minnetonka

Before the 2026 boys Alpine skiing state meet, Minnetonka’s previous four appearances resulted in three first-place finishes and one second-place finish.

Senior Oscar Anderson, the 2026 All-Minnesota Boys Alpine Skier of the Year, was ready to help Minnetonka challenge for the top spot again. At this year’s state meet Feb. 10 at Giants Ridge in Biwabik, Minn., Anderson won the individual Alpine title with a time of 1 minute, 11.22 seconds to help the Skippers finish second in the team standings.

Minnetonka senior Oscar Anderson races en route to capturing the boys Alpine skiing state crown Feb. 10 at Giants Ridge in Biwabik. (Jeff Wheeler/The Minnesota Star Tribune)

“It’s surreal,” Anderson told Neighborhood Sports Network after the meet. “It’s actually crazy. I’ve been thinking about this ever since my first day of ski racing in eighth grade. ’Tonka has been a very strong team recently. Like the past couple of years, there’s been a lot of success. It’s really nice to lead the charge this year.”

Anderson, in his fifth year in the Skippers program, became the third individual champion in program history and the first in more than 50 years. Tim Owens won for the Skippers in 1972, and Steve Owen won in 1967.

Anderson posted the fastest time on the first run (34.32 seconds) and the second fastest in the afternoon (36.9).

“Absolutely electric,” Anderson said. “Both sets were very different. The first set was super straight, and you kind of had to let it go and let your skis run super far down the hill and just see how fast you can go. The times were super stacked. If you made one tiny mistake, because people were going so fast, you kind of fell down the rankings a lot.”

Anderson’s state title showcased his steady improvement. He finished third at last year’s state meet after placing eighth as a sophomore and 17th as a freshman.

Hopkins junior Logan Drevlow climbs "Heartbreak Hill" on the way to winning a third consecutive Nordic skiing individual pursuit state title Feb. 12 in Biwabik. (Jeff Wheeler/The Minnesota Star Tribune)

Boys Nordic

Logan Drevlow, Hopkins

There is the satisfaction that comes from winning. And there is also the joy that comes from competing.