Minnetonka’s Oscar Anderson wins boys Alpine skiing individual state title

Two first-time champions were crowned at the Minnesota State High School League’s boys Alpine skiing state meet Tuesday, Feb. 10, at Giants Ridge in Biwabik.

Hill-Murray earned its first team title, and Minnetonka’s Oscar Anderson captured the individual crown.

Anderson, who finished third at last year’s state meet, had a time of 1 minute, 11.22 seconds to edge out Hill-Murray sophomore Luke Mjanger, who was a few tenths of a second behind at 1:11.85.

“It’s surreal,” Anderson told Neighborhood Sports Network. “It’s actually crazy. I’ve been thinking about this ever since my first day of ski racing in eighth grade. Tonka has been a very strong team recently, like the past couple of years there’s been a lot of success. It’s really nice to lead the charge this year.”

Mjanger, who was 29th at last year’s meet, paced the Pioneers to a team total of 169 points. The Pioneers finished 11 points ahead of runner-up Minnetonka, which was the defending state champion and had won three of the last four state titles.

“I was so nervous coming into the first run‚” Mjanger told Neighborhood Sports Network. “I’ve never felt like that before, but I was skiing as a team, so coming down the first round, I was in fifth. My second run, that was the most nervous I’ve ever been.”

Hill-Murray’s girls Alpine team has won three of the last four state meets, including a victory Tuesday at Giants Ridge.

“The guys, we’ve been like underdogs for a few years, and the last three years, we’ve just [gotten] better and better each year, and it feels great, especially having two state championships from the same school,” Mjanger said.