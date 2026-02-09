Skip to main content
Minnesota high school girls basketball state poll: Week 13

In Class 4A, Maple Grove and Rosemount swapped the No. 3 and No. 4 spots.

Sleepy Eye St. Mary's guard Morgan Mathiowetz, left, has helped her team reach No. 4 in Class 1A. (Renée Jones Schneider/The Minnesota Star Tribune)
By Joe Gunther

The Minnesota Star Tribune

Four teams ranked No. 1 in their respective classification held serve in the latest Minnesota Girls Basketball Coaches Association weekly poll released Sunday, Feb. 8.

Meanwhile, four teams joined their respective top 10 group. Elk River and Frazee are No. 10 in Class 4A and 2A, respectively, and East Grand Forks and BOLD are tied for No. 8 in Class 1A.

In Class 2A, New London-Spicer fell from No. 3 to No. 6 after suffering its first loss of the season. Rochester Lourdes and Foley each moved up two spots.

Class 4A

1. Wayzata (18-3). Previous rank: No. 1

2. Hopkins (20-2). Previous rank: No. 2

3. Maple Grove (16-5). Previous rank: No. 4

4. Rosemount (19-2). Previous rank: No. 3

5. Rochester Mayo (22-1). Previous rank: No. 6

6. Minnetonka (18-4). Previous rank: No. 5

7. East Ridge (19-3). Previous rank: No. 7

8. Eastview (16-6). Previous rank: No. 8

9. Monticello (19-3). Previous rank: No. T10

10. Elk River (17-5). Previous rank: unranked

Class 3A

1. Orono (18-3). Previous rank: No. 1

2. Stewartville (20-1). Previous rank: No. 2

3. Benilde-St. Margaret’s (17-4). Previous rank: No. 3

4. Marshall (18-3). Previous rank: No. 4

5. Hill-Murray (17-3). Previous rank: No. 5

6. Cretin-Derham Hall (14-8). Previous rank: No. 6

7. Delano (16-6). Previous rank: No. 8

8. Byron (16-5). Previous rank: No. 7

9. DeLaSalle (14-6). Previous rank: No. 10

10. Northfield (17-5). Previous rank: No. 9

Class 2A

1. Providence Academy (18-3). Previous rank: No. 1

2. Crosby-Ironton (17-5). Previous rank: No. 2

3. Duluth Marshall (15-6). Previous rank: No. 4

4. Red Wing (20-4). Previous rank: No. T5

5. Rochester Lourdes (18-5). Previous rank: No. 7

6. New London-Spicer (22-1). Previous rank: No. 3

7. Foley (19-2). Previous rank: No. 9

8. Perham (18-3). Previous rank: No. T5

9. Fairmont (21-1). Previous rank: No. 8

10. Frazee (17-3). Previous rank: unranked

Class 1A

1. Mountain Iron-Buhl (22-0). Previous rank: No. 1

2. Kelliher-Northome (19-1). Previous rank: No. 2

3. New Richland-Hartland-Ellendale-Geneva (21-2). Previous rank: No. 3

4. Sleepy Eye St. Mary’s (20-1). Previous rank: No. 4

5. Hillcrest Lutheran (20-2). Previous rank: No. 5

6. Central Minnesota Christian (19-2). Previous rank: No. 6

7. Mayer Lutheran (18-5). Previous rank: No. 7

T8. East Grand Forks (13-7). Previous rank: unranked

T8. BOLD (17-5). Previous rank: unranked

T10. Braham (15-6). Previous rank: No. 9

T10. Hills-Beaver Creek (19-3). Previous rank: No. 10

