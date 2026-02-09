Minnesota high school girls basketball state poll: Week 13

Four teams ranked No. 1 in their respective classification held serve in the latest Minnesota Girls Basketball Coaches Association weekly poll released Sunday, Feb. 8.

Meanwhile, four teams joined their respective top 10 group. Elk River and Frazee are No. 10 in Class 4A and 2A, respectively, and East Grand Forks and BOLD are tied for No. 8 in Class 1A.

In Class 4A, Maple Grove and Rosemount swapped the No. 3 and No. 4 spots.

In Class 2A, New London-Spicer fell from No. 3 to No. 6 after suffering its first loss of the season. Rochester Lourdes and Foley each moved up two spots.

Class 4A

1. Wayzata (18-3). Previous rank: No. 1

2. Hopkins (20-2). Previous rank: No. 2

3. Maple Grove (16-5). Previous rank: No. 4

4. Rosemount (19-2). Previous rank: No. 3