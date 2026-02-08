The talent was off the charts in Game 9 of the Strictly x Strib Varsity Tour, a 107-81 Providence victory. Many players impressed me, and one player really stole the show: Maddyn Greenway.

The loaded girls basketball game between Providence Academy and Hill-Murray on Friday night, Feb. 6, featured not only four No. 1-ranked players in Minnesota respective to their class, but six (at least) future Division I hoopers.

Greenway, the top-10 nationally ranked senior, had the best scoring half I’ve seen from a high school player, possibly ever. After a back-and-forth first half that ended 44-44, it felt like she couldn’t miss a shot, and she totaled 39 points in the second half alone to lead Providence to a huge win on Hill-Murray’s home court. She had 57 points on the night, a season high. I can’t wait to see what she amounts to in the rest of her senior season campaign and at the collegiate level at the University of Kentucky.

The monster game came in a historic season already for Greenway, who recently passed 5,000 career points.

Hill-Murray’s Mya Wilson, No. 1 in the state in the 2027 class, and Sarah Poepard, No. 8 in the 2028 class, paced the Pioneers, finishing with 31 and 21 points. Minnesota’s top eighth-grader, Ashlee Wilson, put up eight points.

Behind Greenway for Providence were Emma Millerbernd, No. 4 in the 2027 class, and Beckett Greenway, No. 1 in the 2029 class, with 20 and 18 points.

With the postseason just around the corner, stay tuned to learn about the next Strictly-Strib Varsity collaborations.

