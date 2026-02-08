Skip to main content
Strib Varsity Homepage

Strictly x Strib Varsity Tour: Maddyn Greenway of Providence Academy scores 57 vs. Hill-Murray

Strib Varsity

Maddyn Greenway, Minnesota’s top player, scored 57 points, including 39 in the second half, in a game that featured several top-ranked girls basketball players.

Providence Academy senior Maddyn Greenway finished with 57 points at Hill-Murray on Feb. 6. (Cassidy Hettesheimer/The Minnesota Star Tribune)
Comment

By Nolan Newberg

Strictly Bball, for Strib Varsity

The loaded girls basketball game between Providence Academy and Hill-Murray on Friday night, Feb. 6, featured not only four No. 1-ranked players in Minnesota respective to their class, but six (at least) future Division I hoopers.

The talent was off the charts in Game 9 of the Strictly x Strib Varsity Tour, a 107-81 Providence victory. Many players impressed me, and one player really stole the show: Maddyn Greenway.

Related Coverage

Greenway, the top-10 nationally ranked senior, had the best scoring half I’ve seen from a high school player, possibly ever. After a back-and-forth first half that ended 44-44, it felt like she couldn’t miss a shot, and she totaled 39 points in the second half alone to lead Providence to a huge win on Hill-Murray’s home court. She had 57 points on the night, a season high. I can’t wait to see what she amounts to in the rest of her senior season campaign and at the collegiate level at the University of Kentucky.

The monster game came in a historic season already for Greenway, who recently passed 5,000 career points.

Hill-Murray’s Mya Wilson, No. 1 in the state in the 2027 class, and Sarah Poepard, No. 8 in the 2028 class, paced the Pioneers, finishing with 31 and 21 points. Minnesota’s top eighth-grader, Ashlee Wilson, put up eight points.

Behind Greenway for Providence were Emma Millerbernd, No. 4 in the 2027 class, and Beckett Greenway, No. 1 in the 2029 class, with 20 and 18 points.

With the postseason just around the corner, stay tuned to learn about the next Strictly-Strib Varsity collaborations.

Strictly x Strib Varsity

The story and video here are part of a new partnership between Strictly Bball and the Minnesota Star Tribune’s Strib Varsity brand. Learn more about this partnership here.

Comment

About the Author

Nolan Newberg

ADVERTISEMENT

More From Girls Basketball

Strictly x Strib Varsity Tour: Tartan tops Mahtomedi in boys basketball to stay undefeated

Boys Basketball

Comments