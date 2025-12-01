Strib Varsity is partnering with Strictly Bball this winter to showcase some of Minnesota’s best high school basketball players and teams. The Strictly x Strib Varsity Tour will make 10 stops between December and February, creating an elevated experience for fans, players and communities across the state.

Strictly BBall is a social media brand created by childhood friends Joe Doerrer and Nolan Newberg in 2020. They grew a following first by covering local players, including Chet Holmgren. They now cover all levels nationwide and have become known for their distinct storytelling voiceover style. Strictly has over 4 million social media followers across platforms and has worked directly with companies like the NBA and the Big Ten

For the Strictly x Strib Varsity Tour, Doerrer and Newberg will attend five boys basketball games and five girls basketball games this season, bringing their signature spin across the state. The day after each game, content will be posted on stribvarsity.com, Strib Varsity’s social media accounts and Strictly Minnesota’s social media accounts.

