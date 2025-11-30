The capital city in the “State of Hockey” is down to just one public boys varsity team.

St. Paul Highland Park, the city’s best hope for significant hockey growth, is still making a gradual climb from the abyss.

And St. Paul Johnson, once the envy of hockey programs throughout Minnesota, has seen its vaunted dynasty crumble.

The Johnson Governors made the state tournament 22 times and won four state championships (1947, 1953, 1955 and 1963), becoming the pride of St. Paul’s East Side.

But all that history, all those iconic moments, couldn’t prevent the program from folding last February and its players being absorbed by Highland Park. Like other longtime Minnesota hockey powers such as Bloomington Kennedy and Richfield, Johnson essentially ran out of players.

The late Herb Brooks was a proud Johnson alum, and he’d be “absolutely devastated” by the fall of Governors hockey, younger brother Dave Brooks said:

“I remember talking to Herbie many times. He said the greatest moment in his hockey career was winning the state championship for Johnson High School.”

St. Paul’s only team, based at Highland Park but representing all of the city’s public high schools, plays under one heading — St. Paul Hockey — with no nickname yet to pair with its crisp blue and white uniforms.