Triton’s Pierce Petersohn changes football commitment from Penn State to Virginia Tech

Triton senior Pierce Petersohn celebrated Thanksgiving by announcing where he will play college football next season, switching his commitment Thursday from Penn State to Virginia Tech.

Petersohn, a four-star prospect, didn’t leave his recruitment open for long after James Franklin, who recruited him to play at Penn state, found a new home with the Hokies. Virginia Tech hired Franklin on Nov. 17.

After Penn State fired Franklin following a 3-3 start in mid-October, Petersohn said he was shocked by the news. He valued the relationship his family built with Franklin.