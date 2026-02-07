The numbers of boys and young men wanting to become part of the Eden Prairie football machine for a couple of decades starting in the mid-1990s was phenomenal. Arriving a few hours early for a home game, there were various youth games being played outside the main stadium on perhaps a half-dozen fields.

Somewhere in that tangle of youthful hopefuls, two football staff members involved in the Super Bowl on Sunday, Feb. 8, were getting a start at this extra-low level of a coaching tree.

Todd Downing has been an NFL assistant for eight NFL teams over the past two decades, and he has been reunited with New England coach Mike Vrabel this season as Patriots receivers coach.

Yet, when looking at Downing’s Wikipedia page, there is a notation of where he started his coaching journey:

“Eden Prairie HS (MN) 1999-2000 Assistant freshmen coach.”

Mike Grant, the builder of what was an Eden Prairie dynasty and who reached 400 high school coaching victories this past season, said with a laugh:

“I think that’s great — Todd making sure Wiki readers didn’t think he started out as our head freshman coach. He was an assistant, coaching the ‘C’ freshman team."

The other Super Bowl participant with an Eden Prairie connection is Brian Eayrs, the director of football research for the Seahawks, who was brought to Seattle by coach Pete Carroll in 2013. Brian is the son of Mike Eayrs, the godfather of using analytics to win NFL games.