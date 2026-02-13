North Dakota State’s FBS move excites Minnesota recruits

It’s an exciting time for North Dakota State football and its Minnesota recruits after the program announced the move to a bigger conference and a higher level of competition starting in the fall.

The Bison on Feb. 9 accepted an invitation to join the Mountain West Conference and compete in the Football Bowl Subdivision beginning with the 2026 season.

That means the 11 players from Minnesota signed to North Dakota State’s incoming recruiting class will be playing college football at the Division I FBS level, including Strib Varsity All-Minnesota kicker Jayden Onuonga from Forest Lake and defensive backs Deron Russell from Waseca and Brayden Dozier from Maple Grove.

“It’s a great feeling,” said Russell, who helped to lead Waseca to a Class 3A runner-up finish at the Prep Bowl in November. “FBS is the highest level. It definitely makes it a lot better for sure. It surprised me that it was put into play this year.”

NDSU won 10 national titles in the Football Championship Subdivision since 2011. That was a big deal for players who were joining the program. The opportunity to play at the highest level of D-I football was also a dream come true for Russell and others.

“I knew they had been talking about it,” Mounds View running back Godson Rufus-Okomhanru said. “I had it in the back of my mind, but I didn’t really expect it. It was a little surprising. I think it’s huge. Obviously the program has great tradition and great history. That led to their movement upward. I think more competition is better.”

College football programs have a two-year transition period when moving to the FBS. NDSU isn’t eligible for the Mountain West title game or the College Football Playoff until 2028, but the Bison could be selected to a bowl game next season if there aren’t enough teams.

With an eight-game conference schedule, there was a buzz among Minnesota recruits about NDSU traveling to play Mountain West teams in different parts of the country like Hawaii, San Jose State in Northern California and UNLV in Nevada.