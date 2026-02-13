The three Newby brothers lived with their mother, Mary, and went to school in Ohio. They would spend much of the summer in Minneapolis with their father, Ray.

The Newbys were devoted to basketball, and the nearest courts were at Harrison Park on the North Side. Steve was the youngest, 11, in that summer of playing hours of hoops.

“This little guy walked up one day and said, ‘Can I get in the game?’” Steve Newby recalled this week. “He was my age and couldn’t have been taller than 5 feet. My oldest brother looked at him and said, ‘Can you play?’”

And Ronnie Henderson, the short package of athletic prowess that Steve came to call “Bull” for the rest of a lifetime, said with defiance: “Yeah, I can play.”

After that day, any time the Newbys were staying in Minneapolis and visiting the Harrison hoops, they wanted that small 11-year-old on their team.

Steve Newby and Henderson became summertime pals. The boys were in their freshman year in high school in 1972 when Newby came to visit his father during Christmas break.

“Bull was going to Marshall-University High, and there were games being played at Breck,” Newby said. “I was with him and Bull said, ‘You might as well come to the game. Just ride the bus.’”

A few minutes later, coach Ed Prohofsky walked aboard, saw a stranger and said, “What are you doing on this bus?”