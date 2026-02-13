How to watch Minnesota’s best girls gymnastics in St. Paul

Team and individual championship titles will be on the line at the Minnesota State High School League gymnastics state tournament Feb. 20-21 at Roy Wilkins Auditorium in St. Paul.

Monticello and Detroit Lakes are the favorites in their respective classes to win the team titles.

Detroit Lakes won the Class 1A championship last season. Monticello, the 2025 1A runner-up, moved into 2A this season based on student enrollment and has the highest average score among 2A schools. Owatonna is the defending 2A champion.

Here’s what you need to know about watching the tournament, either from up close or afar:

How to Attend

The competition will begin with team competition on Friday, Feb. 20. Class 2A teams will compete first at 11 a.m. Class 1A teams will compete in the second session starting at 6 p.m.

The individual and all-around competition is Saturday, Feb. 21. Class 2A gymnasts will compete in the first session beginning at 11 a.m. Class 1A gymnasts will compete in the second session beginning at 6 p.m.

Tickets can be purchased here.

Programs are available online here.