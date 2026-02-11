Skip to main content
Minnesota high school girls gymnastics top 10 team polls titled

In Class 2A, Cambridge-Isanti and Elk River/Zimmerman moved into the No. 5 and No. 6 spots.

Section champions in girls gymnastics will be crowned starting Thursday, Feb. 12. (Alex Kormann/The Minnesota Star Tribune)
By Joe Gunther

The Minnesota Star Tribune

Monticello and Detroit Lakes held on to the No. 1 spots in the final team rankings compiled by the Minnesota Girls Gymnastics Coaches Association.

The top five spots in each class did not change in the final rankings released Feb. 9. In Class 2A, Cambridge-Isanti and Elk River/Zimmerman moved into the No. 5 and No. 6 spots.

In Class 1A, Breck and Blue Earth moved into the top 10. Breck is No. 8 and Blue Earth is No. 10.

Class 2A

1. Monticello, 146.783 (average score per meet)

2. Owatonna, 144.617

3. Lakeville South, 143.633

4. Prior Lake, 141.992

5. Cambridge-Isanti, 141.433

6. Elk River/Zimmerman, 141.200

7. St. Cloud Tech, 141.000

8. Sartell, 140.775

9. Hopkins, 140.533

10. Edina, 140.517

Class 1A

1. Detroit Lakes, 145.058

2. Melrose, 144.783

3. Mankato East, 143.667

4. Becker, 143.092

5. Watertown-Mayer/Mound Westonka, 142.658

6. Worthington, 141.542

7. Byron, 141.258

8. Breck, 141.050

9. Mankato West, 140.467

10. Blue Earth, 139.225

You can find the complete 25-team state rankings for each classification here.

