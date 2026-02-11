Minnesota high school girls gymnastics top 10 team polls titled

Monticello and Detroit Lakes held on to the No. 1 spots in the final team rankings compiled by the Minnesota Girls Gymnastics Coaches Association.

The top five spots in each class did not change in the final rankings released Feb. 9. In Class 2A, Cambridge-Isanti and Elk River/Zimmerman moved into the No. 5 and No. 6 spots.

In Class 1A, Breck and Blue Earth moved into the top 10. Breck is No. 8 and Blue Earth is No. 10.

Class 2A

1. Monticello, 146.783 (average score per meet)

2. Owatonna, 144.617

3. Lakeville South, 143.633

4. Prior Lake, 141.992

5. Cambridge-Isanti, 141.433