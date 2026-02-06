Minnesota high school girls gymnastics top 10 team polls

St. Cloud Tech leaped into the Class 2A top 10 of the Minnesota Girls Gymnastics Coaches Association poll this week.

The Tigers were not in the top 10 in the previous ranking, but a big week has vaulted them to No. 5.

Sartell also joined the 2A top 10, coming in at No. 7.

Class 1A had just one change from the previous poll. Perham improved its average score to 138.475 to move into the No. 10 spot, replacing Winona Cotter in the rankings.

You can find the complete 25-team state rankings for each classification here.

Class 2A

1. Monticello, 146.783 (average score per meet)

2. Owatonna, 144.617

3. Lakeville South, 143.633