Minnesota high school girls gymnastics top 10 team polls

Mankato East and Hopkins move up in the top 10 polls after improving their average scores per meet.

Owatonna gymnasts compete in the uneven parallel bars event while Hopkins gymnasts compete on the balance beam in the MSHSL Class 2A girls gymnastics state championship at Roy Wilkins Auditorium on Feb. 21, 2025. (Alex Kormann/The Minnesota Star Tribune)
Joe Gunther

The Minnesota Star Tribune

A few teams swapped places in the girls gymnastics team state rankings released by the Minnesota Gymnastics High School Coaches Association on Jan. 26.

In Class 1A, Mankato East moved from No. 4 to No. 3 while Becker dropped to No. 4. Meanwhile, Big Lake jumped over Winona/Cotter for the No. 9 spot.

In Class 2A, Hopkins improved on its average score per meet by 0.183, giving the Royals the No. 6 ranking in the class.

You can find the complete 25-team state rankings for each classification here.

Class 2A

1. Monticello, 146.708 (average score per meet)

2. Owatonna, 144.617

3. Lakeville South, 143.633

4. Prior Lake, 141.275

5. Cambridge-Isanti, 140.800

6. Hopkins, 140.533

7. New Prague, 140.483

8. Elk River/Zimmerman, 140.250

9. Lakeville North, 139.958

10. Edina, 139.617

Class 1A

1. Detroit Lakes, 144.583

2. Melrose, 143.642

3. Mankato East, 142.517

4. Becker, 142.708

5. Watertown-Mayer/Mound Westonka, 142.200

6. Worthington, 141.333

7. Byron, 141.258

8. Mankato West, 140.467

9. Big Lake, 138.542

10. Winona Cotter, 138.308

Joe Gunther

