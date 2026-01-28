Minnesota high school girls gymnastics top 10 team polls

A few teams swapped places in the girls gymnastics team state rankings released by the Minnesota Gymnastics High School Coaches Association on Jan. 26.

In Class 1A, Mankato East moved from No. 4 to No. 3 while Becker dropped to No. 4. Meanwhile, Big Lake jumped over Winona/Cotter for the No. 9 spot.

In Class 2A, Hopkins improved on its average score per meet by 0.183, giving the Royals the No. 6 ranking in the class.

You can find the complete 25-team state rankings for each classification here.

Class 2A

1. Monticello, 146.708 (average score per meet)

2. Owatonna, 144.617

3. Lakeville South, 143.633

4. Prior Lake, 141.275