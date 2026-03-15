Here are the five players who stood out at the girls basketball state tournament

Thirty-two teams full of talented players filled Williams Arena and Maturi Pavilion for four days for the 2026 girls basketball state tournament, but one starting lineups’ worth of five players stood above the rest.

Sydney Friedly

Benilde-St. Margaret’s junior guard

Sydney Friedly (4) scores over Reese Drake of Marshall in second half of the Class 3A girls basketball state tournament semifinals. (Jerry Holt/The Minnesota Star Tribune)

A well-rounded Red Knights team knows when to feed the hot hand, and in their Class 3A championship win over top-seeded Stewartville, 75-63, that hot hand belonged to Friedly, the No. 2 seed’s junior shooting guard.

Friedly finished with 24 points, five assists and five rebounds, shooting 5-for-11 from three-point range.

Friedly had 13 points, three blocks and six assists in the semifinals against Marshall, and 15 points, six rebounds and four assists in the quarterfinals against Rock Ridge.

“In any given game, anyone [on our team] could score 20, or could be the highest scorer,” Friedly said after the semifinals. “So it’s kind of just realizing who has the hottest hand and getting them the ball. Maybe it’s not ‘selfish’ play, but if it’s like, I have a hot hand right now, I’m going to make a shot and that’s kind of how we play.”

Morgan Mathiowetz

Sleepy Eye St. Mary’s junior guard

Sleepy Eye St. Mary's guard Morgan Mathiowetz (3) passes the ball behind her back in front of Mountain Iron-Buhl guard Daisy Carlson (13) during the second half of the MSHSL Class 1A girl’s basketball state championship game at Williams Arena in Minneapolis, Minn. on Saturday, Mar. 14, 2026. ] ALEX KORMANN • alex.kormann@startribune.com (Alex Kormann/The Minnesota Star Tribune)

Sleepy Eye St. Mary’s 5-foot-8 All-Minnesota point guard hit 3,000 career points and 1,000 career rebounds this season and, now, she and the Knights are Class 1A state champions for the first time in school history.