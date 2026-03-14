Live: Sleepy Eye St. Mary’s surges to early lead vs. Mountain Iron-Buhl in 1A state championship

No. 1 seed Mountain Iron-Buhl is attempting to match its 2023 championship win. The Rangers are led by senior guard Aniyah Thomas and junior guard Anna Neyens, who carried the team to a near-perfect season — losing only to Class 3A Rock Ridge. Neyens has stood out in Mountain Iron-Buhl’s first trip to state since 2024 with 30 points in the semifinal game against Hillcrest Lutheran Academy.

Both players have been key in calming the team down and creating space when the lights get too bright: “It’s one of those things that it’s just not given to get here,” said head coach Jeff Buffetta. “They’ve earned the right to get here. When you have moments like this — we haven’t had a lot of moments like this — you have to be able to handle it mentally and physically.”

But No. 2 seed Sleepy Eye Saint Mary’s is more motivated than ever. The Knights have never won a state title and it’s their first time competing on the big stage at a state tourney final. Junior guard Morgan Mathiowetz knows how to take a shot and make it count. The All-Minnesota player averages 34 points per game and was one to watch with an eye-watering 41-point quarterfinal game against Mayer Lutheran and a 31-point game in the semifinal against Central Minnesota Christian. Her sharp eye for three-pointers is something head coach Bruce Woitas has come to expect: “We’re just happy she’s on our side,” Woitas said after the quarterfinal win.

Both teams have a show-up and show-out style of play, but only one can bring home the trophy. As the clock ticks down to tip-off, stick around and stay tuned to find out who will be crowned the first state champ of the day.

— Olivia Hicks