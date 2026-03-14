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Live: Sleepy Eye St. Mary’s surges to early lead vs. Mountain Iron-Buhl in 1A state championship

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Mountain Iron-Buhl is looking for its second title after first winning it all in 2023. Sleepy Eye St. Mary’s is in the championship game for the first time in program history.

Sleepy Eye St. Mary's guard Morgan Mathiowetz (3) grabs a rebound during warm-ups with her team before taking on Mountain Iron-Buhl in the MSHSL Class 1A girl’s basketball state championship game at Williams Arena in Minneapolis on Saturday, Mar. 14. (Alex Kormann/The Minnesota Star Tribune)
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By Cassidy Hettesheimer, Olivia Hicks and Marcus Fuller

The Minnesota Star Tribune

Eight teams across four classifications play today for the state championship.

The Class 2A and 1A semifinals took place Friday. The Class 4A and 3A semifinals were Thursday.

Go here for today’s scores and schedule. The MSHSL moved up the start times for the Class 2A and 4A games by 90 minutes with a snowstorm expected to begin tonight. Other stories — and much more — are available on Strib Varsity’s Girls Basketball Hub, as well as the complete brackets for 4A, 3A, 2A and 1A.

Below are live reports from state championship games, Class 1A-4A.

. . .

1A: Sleepy Eye Saint Mary’s proving defense is best offense

The Knights are keeping Mountain Iron-Buhl at bay by blocking top scorer and junior guard Anna Neyens’ three-point attempts. Sleepy Eye Saint Mary’s defense opened up scoring opportunities for junior forward Sidney Tauer to bring the score to 10-0 with a layup. Junior guards Brynne Ibberson and Morgan Mathiowetz followed it up with baskets of their own to take a 14-0 lead.

— Olivia Hicks

1A: Sleepy Eye Saint Mary’s surges to early lead

Sleepy Eye Saint Mary’s is on fire in the first minute. Morgan Mathiowetz opens up scoring in this Class 1A title game. The junior guard and Knights top scorer grabbed the ball out of the Rangers’ reach after Mountain Iron-Buhl won the tip-off and started off with a three-pointer, sparking an 8-0 run.

— Olivia Hicks

Pregame: No. 1 Mountain Iron-Buhl vs. No. 2 Sleepy Eye St. Mary’s

Class 1A championship, 12 p.m.

Good morning from Williams Arena, where the Class 1A girls basketball state title game is about to begin.

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No. 1 seed Mountain Iron-Buhl is attempting to match its 2023 championship win. The Rangers are led by senior guard Aniyah Thomas and junior guard Anna Neyens, who carried the team to a near-perfect season — losing only to Class 3A Rock Ridge. Neyens has stood out in Mountain Iron-Buhl’s first trip to state since 2024 with 30 points in the semifinal game against Hillcrest Lutheran Academy.

Both players have been key in calming the team down and creating space when the lights get too bright: “It’s one of those things that it’s just not given to get here,” said head coach Jeff Buffetta. “They’ve earned the right to get here. When you have moments like this — we haven’t had a lot of moments like this — you have to be able to handle it mentally and physically.”

But No. 2 seed Sleepy Eye Saint Mary’s is more motivated than ever. The Knights have never won a state title and it’s their first time competing on the big stage at a state tourney final. Junior guard Morgan Mathiowetz knows how to take a shot and make it count. The All-Minnesota player averages 34 points per game and was one to watch with an eye-watering 41-point quarterfinal game against Mayer Lutheran and a 31-point game in the semifinal against Central Minnesota Christian. Her sharp eye for three-pointers is something head coach Bruce Woitas has come to expect: “We’re just happy she’s on our side,” Woitas said after the quarterfinal win.

Both teams have a show-up and show-out style of play, but only one can bring home the trophy. As the clock ticks down to tip-off, stick around and stay tuned to find out who will be crowned the first state champ of the day.

— Olivia Hicks

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About the Authors

Cassidy Hettesheimer

Sports reporter

Cassidy Hettesheimer is a high school sports reporter for Strib Varsity.

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Olivia Hicks

Strib Varsity Reporter

Olivia Hicks is a reporter for the Minnesota Star Tribune.

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Marcus Fuller

Reporter

Marcus Fuller is Strib Varsity's Insider reporter, providing high school beat coverage, features, analysis and recruiting updates. He's a former longtime Gophers and college sports writer for the Minnesota Star Tribune.

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